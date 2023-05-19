Illawarra parents still don't know whether the Active Kids vouchers will be continued last June, with the new State Government refusing to rule out the popular scheme being scrapped.
The previous government introduced the $100 vouchers for each school-aged child to help with the costs of registration for sporting activities, with a similar Creative Kids voucher available for art, music and performance-related programs.
With a new team installed on Macquarie St in Sydney, there are still no answers as to whether the scheme will be continued.
Sports Minister Steve Kamper has said the vouchers were not funded by the previous government beyond June 30 and will not commit to continuing them.
The vouchers have helped countless families in the Illawarra pay for their kids' sporting activities, particularly as high inflation and rising interest rates have tightened the squeeze on household budgets.
Bulli PCYC manager Dan McGrath said parents who accessed the club's activities were heavily reliant on the vouchers, with some activity costs tailored to voucher usage.
"They're vital for our club in regards to the three activities that are the most popular here, which is basketball, gymnastics and boxing,"Mr McGrath said.
"Not only the active kids voucher, but the Creative kids voucher, it's very helpful with the [programs we run], including our school holiday program.
"We had over 400 kids last school holidays, most of whom used a Creative Kids voucher to be able to attend the school holiday program as well.
"We try and cater our programs so that parents are able to use that to pretty much cover the cost, the total cost of our programs. So when parents are able to use it, they're able to get their children to come out and participate and get the youth involved."
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper would not say whether the voucher programs would continue.
Asked by the Mercury if he could rule out the vouchers being scrapped, he instead blamed the previous NSW government.
"There was no funding commitment from the previous government past June 2023," he said.
"Mark Speakman and the previous government secretly cut $7 billion worth of programs.
"The previous government left us with a mess, and we are cleaning it up. That's why we are reviewing all programs and the impact they have on the community.
"We will have an announcement on Active Kids once we have completed our due diligence."
Mr McGrath said some parents had been asking whether they will be able to use the vouchers next term.
"There have been a few people already wondering what the process is and what we can do to help in that sense," he said.
"But it all seems to be a bit of conjecture at the moment."
