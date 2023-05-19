'Is it always like this?' Fairy Meadow shoppers line up early for Aldi snow sale

Illawarra Mercury
Fairy Meadow shoppers line up early for Aldi's snow sale

By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 20 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 9:00am
Large numbers of shoppers turned out on Saturday morning for the return of the Aldi snow gear sale, with the line at the discount supermarket at Fairy Meadow stretching almost out of the car park before the store opened.

