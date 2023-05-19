'Is it always like this?' Fairy Meadow shoppers line up early for Aldi snow sale

Large numbers of shoppers turned out on Saturday morning for the return of the Aldi snow gear sale, with the line at the discount supermarket at Fairy Meadow stretching almost out of the car park before the store opened.
Bargain hunters were prepared with their trolleys and lists before the doors opened at 8.30am, with many bemused at the big turnout.
"Is it always like this?" one woman asked.
"I'm not usually out of bed this early on a Saturday."
Another said she had never been to the first day of an Aldi sale, but had been drawn by the prospect of cheap ski jackets and pants, thermals, ski goggles, gloves, scarves and snow boots.
"I'm going to the snow for the first time in many years, and I don't really want to spend too much money," she said.
"I don't know if it's normally like this, but I'm worried it's just going to be chaos when everyone gets inside."
But, while people piled their trolleys high and stood in the aisles trying on snow pants over their clothes, most were helpful and calm.
"It's like a rubik's cube of ski helmets," one woman said as she passed a stranger their preferred size.
"Has anyone seen a pink size four?," another asked as she sifted through the children thermal underwear.
Staff were prepared for an onslaught of shoppers.
"I knew it would be like this - we haven't had one of these for years because they've been cancelled with COVID, so it was always going to be busy," one of the checkout operators said.
ALDI's buying director for special buys Belinda Grice said the snow products had been developed in partnership with experts in Austria.
"Our high performance gear is made to suit weather conditions from The Alps to Australia at a fraction of the price of what you'd expect to pay at specialist retailers," she said.
The snow gear sale didn't go ahead in 2022 with the supermarket prioritising keeping groceries on the shelves amid supply chain issues.
"After a brief hiatus in 2022 we know our shoppers look forward to ALDI's snow gear sale every year and are excited to get their mitts on affordable and stylish snow gear that will have you looking great," Ms Grice said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
