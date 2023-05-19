All the traditional hallmarks of a school fete were on display on Satruday as The Illawarra Grammar School hosted its first fete in two years.
Toffee apples, tea cup rides, showbags, fairy floss, a white elephant stall and cute fluffy animals filled the grounds of the West Wollongong private school, with crowds turning out to enjoy the sunny weather.
Billed as a fun-filled family day, the fete also featured food stalls, a raffle, petting zoo and live entertainment from students and other performers.
The event has had a a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
