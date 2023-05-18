Peter Williams admits his wife calls him Mr Have-A-Chat for good reason.
Combine his propensity for a natter with an unabridged love of sport and you have a man perfectly suited to his volunteer role at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
It's not the first time the retired primary school teacher has offered his services to a mammoth international sporting event.
Back in 2000 he was involved in "spectator services" at the Sydney Olympics.
"I was the bloke on the lifesaving tower with a megaphone going 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie'," the 71-year-old recalled fondly.
Then there was the Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018 and, of course, the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong last September 2022.
In a few months, Mr Williams won't need any amplification as he'll be a volunteer driver for the biggest event on the women's football calendar.
Already he is as excited for the July-August World Cup dates in Sydney as he was more than 20 years ago.
"If Australia is putting up top-quality international sports events for the world to see then I want to be involved. It's a matter of pride," he said.
Mr Williams will drive "FIFA Family constituents, ranging from VIPs, referees, competition officials and members of the FIFA workforce" to stadiums, hotels, training grounds and airports.
Where he can he'll be adding a personalised touch, too.
"Something as tiny as saying hello in their language can make such a big difference. I reckon I'll have a few languages good to go by then."
While there is supplied online training, Mr Williams, the consummate volunteer professional, will ensure he is properly prepared before he clocks on.
"My son's a policeman in Sydney, so we'll be going on some practice drives to make sure I've got an idea of what's where."
The Farmborough family man who has links with junior sport in Victoria and Wagga before he arrived in the Illawarra, can't wait to celebrate the camaraderie of sport again.
"It will be an experience that we will remember forever - just like the Olympics," he said.
Mr Williams' enthusiasm extended to the newly-released volunteers kit.
The Adidas gear caters to all climate variables across Australia and New Zealand and is designed to be unisex, easily recognisable and functional.
There are 15 others from Wollongong who will don the gear with Mr Williams and nearly 1000 volunteers for the 11 matches in Sydney.
"It's a bit like a glow worm in a cave - but I'm OK with that," he said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
