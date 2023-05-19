A new six-part drama series is airing on Stan exploring another facet of Australia's dark past which resonates with many migrant descendants living in the Illawarra.
Just like the run-down migrant hostels depicted in Ten Pound Poms, Fairy Meadow welcomed many European migrants following World War II on the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme who lived in a community of Nissen huts.
Actress, and one-time Fairy Meadow resident, Sarah Furnari plays Italian migrant 'Maria' in the series and is "glad" the hardships of these migrants were coming to light.
"Sometimes we're resistant to people telling us things, but if [they are shown through a play or television show] they can empathise more with what a character is going through."
From 1945 to 1981 about one million Europeans migrated to Australia through the program, part of the then Federal Government's "populate or perish" policy.
Initially, the bulk of the migrants came from the UK and were charged 10 pounds, which coined the term "Ten Pound Pom."
Furnari's paternal grandparents migrated from Sicily during that time, while her maternal grandparents migrated from England - though they weren't Ten Pound Poms, "we paid our own way" her grandmother proudly told her.
"'Our friends were living in [the hostels] who came over on the £10 scheme, we visited them in their accommodation and it was miserable'," she had told Furnari.
"The facilities were run down, there were floors with bits missing and things like that. It was just really 'depressing' to visit them there. They felt really sorry for them that they were living in those conditions."
The conditions Furnari speaks of - and which are depicted in the new series - are that of being promised a dream but reality versus expectation came crashing down on arrival.
The production follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. Each are expecting a better house, better job and overall better quality of life.
But life Down Under isn't exactly the idyllic dream they had been promised.
Instead they were crammed into camps that were dirty and in need of repair, some hostel huts housing more than one family.
Not only that, Furnari said, migrants were expected to quickly assimilate and just "fit in" - as did her grandparents.
Her Sicilian grandmother was advised by an Aussie neighbour it would be better to change Furnari's dad's name from "Biagio" to an English one like "Bruce" to avoid bullying at school.
So that is what they did in an attempt to best fit in to their new country.
"There's so many people who came here on that scheme from England, from Italy, from Greece," Furnari said.
"Those people changed Australia in a big way. The contributions they made to the infrastructure that was built from the Snowy Hydro scheme to the railways and all things in between.
"They made such a huge contribution and it's a story a lot of people will not know about."
Ten Pound Poms is streaming now on Stan.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
