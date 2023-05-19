Illawarra Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

New Stan drama series Ten Pound Poms resonates with Illawarra's history

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new six-part drama series is airing on Stan exploring another facet of Australia's dark past which resonates with many migrant descendants living in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.