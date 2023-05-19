Illawarra Mercury
Group Seven surprise packets Nowra-Bomaderry Jets wary of lethal Stingrays

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 19 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:10pm
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets player-coach Adam Quinlan is happy with his team's start to this year's Group Seven competition.
There will be more than bragging rights up for grabs when two of the hottest teams in Group Seven at the moment lock horns at Bomaderry Sports Complex on Sunday.

