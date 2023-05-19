There will be more than bragging rights up for grabs when two of the hottest teams in Group Seven at the moment lock horns at Bomaderry Sports Complex on Sunday.
The home team Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will be looking to secure their fifth win on the trot and in the process inflict a first loss of the season to leaders Stingrays of Shellharbour.
The Adam Quinlan-coached Jets head into the near top-of-the-table showdown in red-hot form, having won five and drawn one of their seven games to date.
The Stingrays have only played six games heading into the round eight blockbuster, but they're yet to taste defeat, with many good judges predicting the Shellharbour-based side can add another first by winning the competition this season, after capping last season's fairytale campaign with a first ever finals appearance for the club.
Quinlan conceded the Stingrays were the team to beat this season but praised his own team's impressive start to the campaign.
"It's been a really good start to the year for us. I'm pretty happy with how things are travelling at the moment," he said.
Quinlan was also happy to fly under the radar and surprise the more fancied teams.
"I suppose we've surprised a few teams with how well we've started," he said.
"We have always had belief in ourselves but we've probably surprised ourselves with how quick the wins have come about, we thought it might have taken more time to gel a bit more but everyone has found their partnerships and doing their roles well early in the season so it's a good sign."
Nowra's squad this season is similar to previous campaigns but for the recruitment of a few senior players in Dylan Farrell and Mason Harrison, which has added a lot of experience.
Quinlan added the return to the club of halfback Clyde Parsons had also been a great addition, as has their centre Matori Atunsaia.
"He has been really really good for us coming out of the back field and added an extra dimension on that left-edge," he said.
'In saying that we've still got a lot of young guys from last year who are just ripping in and doing a great job. I just think we are all gelling better as a team and it is showing in our results."
Unfortunately for Nowra their gun recruit Dylan Farrell will miss the game against the Stingrays.
"They'll be our toughest test to date I imagine. They are undefeated and are the team to beat at the moment," Quinlan said.
"It should be a good match up. It will be a really tough test for us. We are missing Dyl Farrell this week, which will be a bit of a loss but I'm just hoping the team puts in the effort they have been all year and hopefully the result comes. But, if it doesn't that's not he end of the world, we've got a long way to go in this season and we will just try to continue to build and build each week."
Meantime, the Gerringong Lions have also been red-hot this season, having lost only one of their seven games heading into their round eight stoush against the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field on Sunday.
But Lions coach Scott Stewart remains wary of an Eagles outfit who have only secured one draw from their six-games to date.
"I've watched a few of their games, they've been in all of them right until the end. They had Warilla on toast, Shellharbour only kicked away in the end. They're not going as bad as their spot on the table would suggest, that's for sure," Stewart said.
"We are really conscious of the fact that we've worked hard to get to where we are and we want to make sure we don't let one we're expected to win slip because they're a good side and with a little bit of luck they'd be further up the table."
Kiama Knights hosts Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies in the other game on Sunday.
Round eight kicks off on Saturday with the home sides Jamberoo Superoos and Shellharbour Sharks playing Warilla-Lake South Gorillas and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs respectively.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
