The best junior surfing athletes took to the water on Friday morning for the South Coast High School Regional Titles at Coledale Beach.
After midweek rain the sunshine was out for the athletes on Friday with decent swells enabling great surfing conditions.
A total of 26 teams took to the water in both junior and senior boys and girls divisions.
In the junior boys, 11 teams took part, with Illawarra Sports High finishing first and Bulli HS in second, whilst in the junior girls there were three teams, with Kiama HS taking out the final with Bulli and Woonona in second and third respectively.
In the senior boys division there were seven teams. Bulli took out first spot, followed by Kiama and Ulladulla whilst in the girls, Kiama came out on top out of five teams.
Director of the talented surfing program at Illawarra Sports High Geoff Latimer said it was brilliant to see schools taking part in surfing with the aim of bringing the sport back into the public school system.
"It was very pleasing to work with CHS sport to try and incorporate surfing into the public school system through CHS sport," he said.
"So the South Coast sport region has jumped on board and helped us develop this initiative to trial surfing as school sport in public schools again.
"So this was kind of the first event to start this journey. It was received really well. We had schools from as far as Moruya. A lot of parents were stoked with how the event was ran and the team atmosphere it created."
Latimer added that it was crucial that young athletes were given the opportunity to surf.
"I think it gives surfers more belonging at school. Sometimes in the past surfers have felt on the outer and haven't felt like it's an acceptable outlet for them.
Some of the surfers taking part on Friday will keep it going on Saturday, with the Illawarra junior regional titles held at Woonona.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
