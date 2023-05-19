Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello is adamant the Butchers new-look play-making quartet clicking is a matter of when, not if, but he'd sure love it to be this weekend's Magic Round showdown with Wests.
Costello produced a major signing coup bringing three-time premiership-winner Jarrod Boyle to the club to partner reigning Paul McGregor Medalist Tarj Whitford in the halves.
Fullback Wayne Bremner has also collected the competition's top individual honour, with new hooker Brad Deitz bringing more than a touch of class to the spine.
It's play-making quartet of unquestionable quality, but one without a heap of time on the paddock together. It became apparent in a last start loss to Collegians that saw the Butchers manage just the one try from deep in their own half.
They were otherwise clunky in good-ball, but it's certainly not something Costello is panicking over.
"It's a matter of when they click, not if," Costelllo said.
"You're not going to have Brem, Boyley and Deitzy without it clicking at some point. I'm really looking forward to when it does click. You see signs of training and things like that and it gets you excited so hopefully it's this weekend.
"We never really gave ourselves an opportunity [last week] and we did get some field position, I don't think we got past play three, so we're looking to sharpen that up this week.
"We need to improve and we need to improve pretty quick, but we're looking forward to it. We always have good games against Wests. It doesn't matter if it Magic Round, at Parrish Park or Gibson Park, they're always really good games and this week will be no different."
It's only round four but, having now dropped back-to-back games against top-four rivals, the Butchers risk falling off the top-two pace should they go down to the Devils on Saturday.
"We've spoken about that," Costello said.
"We've got a really important month coming up now. We've played De La and that was a really physical and tight game, but we never gave ourselves a chance to win [last week].
"Wests will be as good as, if not better, than what Collies were. They have got a great side, they're really well organised, with and without the ball, and they've got a heap of experience.
"It's a good challenge for us, but it's one that we need to rise to. If we dish up what we dished up [last week], we'll be on the same end of the scoreboard."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
