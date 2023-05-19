LIVE AND FREE: Stream Illawarra League Magic Round triple-header

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League Magic Round triple-header from WIN Stadium. All three Mojo Homes Cup games will be live and free to view below.
Corrimal v Dapto: Two sides desperate for a win to get their campaign started.
The Canaries went close to upsets in the opening two rounds, leading Wests at halftime only to be run down and drawing within two of Collegians before being edged out late in round two. Blown out by De La Salle last week and finals hopes could well be on the line on Saturday.
Corrimal have performed better than the lopsided score-lines would indicate having run into red-hot Collegians and Wests outfits, while they took Thirroul down the stretch. Golden opportunity for first win in more than a full season.
Collegians v De La Salle: Match of the round come early with both title contenders coming off super impressive last-start wins.
Collies were far too classy against Thirroul last week, running in four tries to one in a 24-6 win over the typically tough to beat Butchers. The only side yet to drop a competition point this year.
De La were left kicking themselves after surrendering a 20-6 lead to ultimately share points after a 20-all draw with Wests in round two, but bounced back with a comprehensive 50-12 win over Dapto last week.
Wests v Thirroul: The feature bout of the day features the fiercest rivalry on offer in the Illawarra League.
It's still early days but, having dropped games to De La Salle and Collegians in the opening three rounds, the Butchers will leave themselves a lot to do for a top-two finish should they drop this one.
Uncharacteristically slow out of the blocks over the opening two games despite remaining unbeaten, the Devils hit their stride in a 46-0 win over Corrimal last week and are primed to banish some WIN Stadium ghosts on Saturday.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
