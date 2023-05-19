Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

LIVE AND FREE: Illawarra League Magic Round triple-header

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE AND FREE: Stream Illawarra League Magic Round triple-header
LIVE AND FREE: Stream Illawarra League Magic Round triple-header

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League Magic Round triple-header from WIN Stadium. All three Mojo Homes Cup games will be live and free to view below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.