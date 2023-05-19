When he first rocked up at Wests training, Justin Rodrigues didn't have the look of a 100-gamer. In fact, he barely had the look of a first grader given how stacked the Devils halves ranks were at the time.
It would have been enough for a kid not so dedicated to his play-making craft to have looked elsewhere. Instead, 'J-Rod' hung around, blooded by then-Devils coach Jason Ryles back in 2015.
It was therefore fitting that the current Dragons NRL head coach in waiting was on hand to present Rodrigues with his 100the first-grade game jumper ahead of Saturday's Magic Round clash with Thirroul.
Present coach Pete McLeod's been there the whole way and remembers being struck more by the skinny kid's work ethic than talent.
"J-Rod came in 2015, he turned up an 18-year-old kid and there was a lot of competition in the halves that year," McLeod said.
"Jason Ryles was coach, I was the assistant, and there were some really good players around him - Daniel Holdsworth, Nath Dureau, guys like that, so he knew he had to work really hard and bide his time.
"After a little while, we just saw how hard he worked and what he was willing to do just to cement himself in the team in that halfback position. I thought, 'we might have someone here'.
"Then he did get his opportunity to really just take control of the team in 2017 and, since then, he hasn't looked back. Then when he started getting a little bit of success, he just started working harder.
"He probably would have played [his 100th] a couple of years earlier without COVID and the wet weather that we've have had over the past couple of years. He's had plenty of offers to go and play plenty of different places but he's stuck around the joint."
More than just part of the furniture, Rodrigues has emerged as the Devils' foundational chip. While five-eighths, fullbacks and hookers have come and gone, the crafty No. 7 has proved the bedrock of the club's 2018 premiership and two subsequent grand finals.
McLeod said no one enjoys that longevity without being the bloke others want to play with.
"In 2018 when I came on board it was really important that J-Rod was with us, and he's stuck with Wests the whole way through," McLeod said.
"He's been the voice of [the team]. He's had some good players play with him, and he's enjoyed playing with them, but the biggest thing about him is that anybody who comes and plays with us just loves playing with him.
"They just know what they're going to get, they're going to get a competitor. He does his job to the best of his ability every time, and he's out there to win no matter what.
"For a bloke to be able to run out 100 times and, every single time, just give everything for his teammates to get the win for his team and his club, it's a credit to him."
It's a milestone worthy of celebration, but McLeod says longevity runs second to his on-field general's most notable trait.
"Halfbacks own results and he knows that," McLeod said.
"He knows that his role as a halfback, as it is in any team, is really important. He watches a heap of video, he still wants to be a better player but more than anything else, he just owns the result.
"That's the biggest thing about him. He enjoys our wins but he really owns our losses as well. Whether we win or we lose, J-Rod owns it. And you definitely back him in more than you don't."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
