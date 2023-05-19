Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

With Anthony Griffin gone, can St George Illawarra Dragons learn lessons of the past to be an NRL success?

By Tim Barrow
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Ryles (left) farewells the crowd after his last WIN Stadium game in 2008. He's likely to return next season as coach. Picture by Wayne Venables
Jason Ryles (left) farewells the crowd after his last WIN Stadium game in 2008. He's likely to return next season as coach. Picture by Wayne Venables

There were flashbacks to 2008 this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.