There were flashbacks to 2008 this week.
Here I was, standing outside the southern end of WIN Stadium, in my first year at the Mercury, waiting for news about Nathan Brown.
The players, including Jason Ryles, emerged in casual kit, walking near-silently to their cars after a meeting to inform them Brown's time in charge was done.
"Yeah, it's over, statement will be out shortly," one senior player tells me through the fence.
Brown's tenure from 2003 to 2008 was one of painful near-misses for the Dragons, who should have played Parramatta in the 2005 grand final and won in it, but instead Wests Tigers overpowered North Queensland thanks to Benji Marshall's magic.
In contrast, Anthony Griffin's two years and 11 rounds in charge started with promise in 2021, winning four of his first five games, but nose-dived to disaster by losing a club-record eight straight that season.
Here my Mercury colleague Mitch Jennings was in a similar situation this week, watching Griffin leave for the final time before joining two fumbled press conferences to be told he might just be heading for a coffee.
Griffin exits with a patchwork of bizarre player selection and recruitment decisions, a general lack of direction for the next generation of talent and only brief flashes of an effective game style.
Several of the squad breathed a sigh of relief it was over.
Brown is highly respected by the Dragons and within the NRL for how he handled being pushed aside to bring Wayne Bennett to town.
With Bennett came the 2010 premiership.
Griffin will never be afforded the same status at the club, but officials were warned of his hard-nosed and old-style approach to coaching, by people at Penrith and the Broncos, before they appointed him.
So the question is: what have Dragons powerbrokers learned in the past three years? What have they learned since the Brown decision in 2008?
The flipside of the Bennett premiership era is it was so intense, so hyper-focussed on short-term success. The Dragons were never allowed, or never properly planned for what happened after the veteran Raiders, Broncos, Knights and now Dolphins mentor left.
The salary cap was a mess, because it was so geared to nailing a title in the three years Bennett was there.
Steve Price was never given the tools to navigate the post-Bennett letdown; Paul McGregor ended up being micro-managed to the point he was coaching a team he didn't want picked.
Dragons chairman Andrew Lancaster deserves great credit for having the conviction to make the hard call on Griffin, though chief executive Ryan Webb should have fronted the media on Monday instead of Ben Murdoch-Masila and Jack de Belin.
What the Dragons need now is to build trust.
Trust in Ryles, assuming he is the man to take charge, and trust in a head of football like Shane Richardson, if he comes on board.
Trust in a football structure able to withstand stress, disappointment and injuries, as the great clubs like Penrith, the Storm and Souths can.
Trying to repeat another Bennett premiership hit-and-run mission with the drama and intensity of a Des Hasler or Michael Maguire just isn't sustainable.
Ryles has plenty to work with in terms of young talent, but has to make key decisions about wanting to keep Ben Hunt and what position he will play.
It could well be Ryles, forced out by Bennett and ended up at the Roosters against the Dragons in the 2010 decider, may want a new direction. Or Hunt may come to the conclusion his best chance at a title in the next couple of years is elsewhere.
Ryles would also have to finally harness the potential of Zac Lomax, once flagged as a future NSW State of Origin player but found himself without a game under Griffin.
If and when Ryles heads back down the M1 to take over the Dragons, he might have Billy Joel playing on the bluetooth.
"I've lived long enough to have learned. The closer you get to the fire, the more you get burned. But that won't happen to us. 'Cause it's always been a matter of trust".
