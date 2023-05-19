One of television's favourite couples from Married at First Sight Australia this year are headed to the Illawarra.
If MAFS fans were wondering whether Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton's romance has stood the test of time, the answer it probably "YES" as the couple will venture to Wollongong on Saturday June 3.
Tahnee and Ollie were one of the two couples to make it to the end of the reality television experiment, and one of seven couples still together across 10 seasons of the reality show.
Passionate and bubbly Tahnee and charismatic Ollie, became fan favourites during Season 10.
However it is a solemn reason the pair are making the trek to the coast, honouring a cause very close to both Tahnee and Ollie's hearts - a fundraiser for cancer prevention.
If you want to get up close and personal to the celebrity couple, Tahnee and Ollie will be guest judges for the annual Stars of Wollongong Dance for Cancer at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
"Ollie and I both have family experience with cancer so being involved with the Stars of Wollongong Dance For Cancer is personal to us," Tahnee said.
"My nan and pop both passed away from cancer and my family has been a supporter of the Cancer Council over the years."
Meantime, Ollie admitted he too has a family member about to undergo cancer treatment.
"We'll do whatever we can to help - so if that means coming down to the 'Gong for a fun night of dance then sign us up," he said.
Fourteen dance couples will compete for four awards, each involving a hand-picked personality or business-person from the region.
The "Stars" consist of local business owners, real estate agents, medical professionals, Health Care professionals and local media personalities.
Each of them have learnt a dance routine over the past 10 weeks with the help of talented local dance teachers while fundraising for the cause.
With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, the money raised from the event will go towards Cancer Council NSW's world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.
Tickets are still on sale for the charity event, raising money for the Cancer Council - details via: https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-wollongong
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
