It doesn't get any easier for a Shamrocks side taught a lesson by reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven last weekend.
But Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion is confident his young chargers can put on a better showing against last-season's grand finalists Avondale, on Saturday.
"We've been working on the fundamentals, basically our defence and our line speed," he said.
"It is easier to get up for these harder matches because the boys know they've got to be intense because if you are not switched on it is easy to lose it pretty quickly.
"The boys have been good at training, they're ready."
But while it's been a good week on the training paddock,, due to a number of serious injuries at the club, Shamrocks have had to forfeit their second-grade fixture against the Wombats.
"We have a really young squad and Avondale can be quite ruthless so we had to put the players' welfare above everything else and forfeit seconds," Trevillion said.
The injury toll has also resulted in Shamrocks handing out their ninth first-grade debut this season, with Cohen Taylor to come into the squad at second-row.
"It's good news for Cohen. He and the boys had a really good scrum session last night, getting ready for Avondale's bigger pack. They're ready to rip in," he said.
"They're a very good side, they've won five of the last 10 premierships, so we will have our work cut out.
"We are going to have to chop them down and make them get up again, have a good kicking game, kick to the corners, we don't necessarily want it to go out so they have to turn and regroup.
"We need to have good kick-chase, make them turn around, make them get up and down the field, up and down off the ground, tire them out, they don't want to do that all day.
"It's a pretty simple game plan but we have to execute it well."
Elsewhere Shoalhaven will look to record their sixth straight win when they host Camden. In other round six fixtures on Saturday, Tech Waratahs are at home against Campbelttown and University play Kiama.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
