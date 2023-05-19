Violence may not be the "natural" progression for every dementia sufferer, but it's easily managed with the right training, an expert says.
Great-grandmother Clare Nowland, 95, is fighting for her life in hospital after being Tasered twice by police. The officer's duty status is under review.
Dementia sufferers have good days and bad days, and sometimes bad days can mean violence, Corrimal woman Val Fell said.
Mrs Fell cared for her husband Ian after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2006, until his death in 2013.
The founder of Corrimal Dementia Carers Support Group said, in her experience, violence was rare.
"It's not necessary that because you get dementia, you're going to become violent. It's not a natural part of the progression of dementia," Mrs Fell said.
"That is not what happens every day ... it's the exception to the rule."
Knowing the person's background or previous occupation can help to de-escalate incidents where a dementia sufferer is acting out, getting frustrated or violent, she said.
Through her group, she knows of a dementia sufferer who always wanted to sit outside, and he would become frustrated when not allowed to.
"He would knock on the door trying to be let out of the activities room so he could go out into the garden," she said.
"Somebody realised that his previous occupation was that of a farmer ... all he wanted to do was to go walk down to the back fence and look at the cows in the paddock behind. So they let him go out.
"He stood down at that fence for about 20 minutes, turned around and came back inside."
Mrs Fell said it isn't hard to reason with dementia sufferers.
"If you got the right training you know what to do," she said.
At 4am on Wednesday, staff at Yallambee Lodge in Cooma called police when they found Mrs Nowland standing at her walking frame holding a knife.
The elderly woman weighed just 43 kilograms and stood 155 centimetres tall.
In an effort to disarm the great-grandmother, police pulled out and discharged their Tasers, causing Mrs Nowland to fall to the ground and hit her head, suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
A friend of some family members, Andrew Thaler, called on NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb to meet the family face-to-face to help them understand what went on.
"Detectives have told them there is body camera footage and that it's confronting to watch," he told AAP on Friday.
Mrs Nowland made headlines in 2008 after skydiving for her 80th birthday and the footage was aired on the ABC.
As someone who's cared for a person with dementia, Mrs Fell said she feels for Mrs Nowland's family.
"It's so traumatic, they must be beside themselves," she said.
While there's "too many unanswered questions" about what police have described as an "incident", Mrs Fell said the nursing home staff "must be feeling rock bottom".
If you need support contact the Corrimal Dementia Carers Support Group.
The group meets from 10am-12.30pm on the second Wednesday of the month at Lilly Pilly Room in Corrimal Community Centre.
NSW Police declined to comment on Taser training for officers and how often they are used across the state.
A Police Association of NSW said she is unable to comment as a critical incident investigation underway and it is an operational matter.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.