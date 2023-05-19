Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wreck Bay's housing gets $45 million injection

Updated May 19 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said housing conditions will "improve significantly". File pictures.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said housing conditions will "improve significantly". File pictures.

The federal government will pour $45.1 million to housing on Aboriginal land in Wreck Bay Village at Jervis Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.