The federal government will pour $45.1 million to housing on Aboriginal land in Wreck Bay Village at Jervis Bay.
The money will be used to demolishing and rebuild some homes at Wreck Bay, build new ones, and upgrade housing-related infrastructure.
The Australian Government will work in partnership with the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council to develop a residential housing plan.
The partnership also will create local job opportunities and the delivery of sustainable housing for the community, which pleases Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.
"I am delighted that housing conditions will improve significantly for residents in Wreck Bay Village, and I am excited about the job opportunities this investment will create," Ms Burney said.
"I am grateful to the community and the council's board members, both past and present, for working closely with the Australian Government to progress our shared priorities."
In addition to this investment, the Aboriginal Land Grant (Jervis Bay Territory) Amendment (Strengthening Land and Governance Provisions) Bill 2022 that is before Parliament will strengthen local governance and decision-making, and helps the council with issuing home ownership-style leases to people living in Wreck Bay Village.
The council has advised it will offer these leases when houses are brought up to standard.
The announcement comes the same week as the contamination of the area's waterways thanks to the use of toxic chemicals hit the headlines again.
The Wreck Bay community was the only group from eight applicants not to receive a payout in a muli-site PFAS contamination class action against the Department of Defence.
Residents allege the department allowed chemicals to leech into surface water, groundwater and soil.
The chemicals were used firefighting foams previously used on nearby HMAS Creswell and the Jervis Bay Range Facility.
The Wreck Bay action was adjourned on Monday for more mediation on Friday and set a trial for May 29 if a settlement could not reached.
