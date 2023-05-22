Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

More data needed for remediation works at PFAS-contaminated Albion Park site

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The retention pond at the Albion Park Fire and Rescue NSW site, which has previously been recommended for removal due to the presence of PFAS. Picture by Adam McLean.
The retention pond at the Albion Park Fire and Rescue NSW site, which has previously been recommended for removal due to the presence of PFAS. Picture by Adam McLean.

More data is needed before remediation works can get underway at the Albion Park training site contaminated by toxic chemicals, Fire and Rescue NSW says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.