More data is needed before remediation works can get underway at the Albion Park training site contaminated by toxic chemicals, Fire and Rescue NSW says.
The site on Airport Road is one of nine that FRNSW is investigating for the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), manufactured chemicals that were used in firefighting foams until the agency started phasing them out in 2007 (the state government has since banned the use of PFAS firefighting foam).
A preliminary investigation of the site was conducted in August 2016 and since then FRNSW has carried out environmental assessments, a community water use survey and biota sampling.
A retention pond, sediment and site soils were found to contain PFAS.
"Leachability testing confirmed that PFAS impacted soils and sediments have the potential to release PFAS to the environment at concentrations exceeding the nominated screening levels," a report from October 2017 said.
In 2019 FRNSW commissioned a site improvement plan for Albion Park, which recommended the removal of the pond to minimise the potential of PFASs migrating off-site where they could pose a risk to human health and the environment.
But no such work has been done, because FRNSW says there are data gaps that need to be closed first.
Deputy commissioner field operations, Jeremy Fewtrell, said the agency had engaged an environmental consultant and field works were in progress.
Mr Fewtrell said reporting of the results, as well as review and approval by the site auditor and NSW Environment Protection Authority, was expected to take several months.
"The results from the data gap investigation, along with recommendations from the environmental consultant, site auditor and NSW EPA, will be used to inform the next steps for the site," he said.
The 2019 site improvement plan said remediation work on the pond needed to begin prior to the end of the 2018-19 financial year to meet commitments FRNSW made to Shellharbour City Council, from which it leased the site.
Earlier this month the Commonwealth reached a $132.7 million settlement with seven communities affected by the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS at Royal Australian Air Force bases.
A federal government expert health panel established in 2017 to look at PFAS found research indicated an "association with several health effects" although these were within normal ranges for the population, and there was limited to no evidence of disease or significant harm to health.
However, the NSW EPA describes them as "dangerous chemicals" and the US Environmental Protection Agency says current research suggests exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, including increased risk of some cancers, reproductive issues, immune system suppression and others.
The European Union's European Chemicals Agency says certain PFAS are "toxic for reproduction", several may cause cancer, and some are thought to interfere with the endocrine system.
