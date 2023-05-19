Illawarra's motorbike hoons put on notice by police

Hoons who ride unregistered trailbikes, often without a helmet, through Illawarra's streets have been put on notice by police.
Footage has been shared with the Illawarra Mercury of a trailbike rider darting through the middle of a busy intersection on Shellharbour Road at Warilla.
The motorcyclist was alleged to have ridden along a footpath before darting through traffic. The bike had no registration plates and the rider wore no helmet, but had their face covered.
In other cases, trailbikes are often seen speeding and doing wheelies along streets in Dapto, with Lakelands Drive a known hotspot.
Recently police chased a balaclava-wearing motorbike rider as he sped through the Wollongong CBD. He was later arrested in Figtree in relation to an alleged carjacking at a service station.
A NSW Police spokesperson said "we would always urge any member of the public who witnesses illegal behaviour to contact police".
For non-urgent police assistance, reporting minor crime and all general enquiries, contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
