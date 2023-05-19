Kiama Municipal Council's meeting this week was interrupted so councillors could be drug and alcohol tested before they attended to the business of the town.
Four of the council members were selected randomly for the tests, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly confirmed to the Mercury.
This was the first time this council had been tested under a regime created by a 2019 Kiama council policy which mandated council workers should not be impaired by alcohol and other drugs in the course of doing their jobs.
The four councillors selected were former Labor member for Kiama Matt Brown, Liberal party-linked councillor Mark Croxford, and two Greens councillors: Kathy Rice and Jodi Keest.
All tests were negative, Cr Reilly said - otherwise they would have been sent home.
"The nature of the testing is totally [unannounced] - I don't know, no-one knows when the testing company is coming in," he said.
"They select four councillors and test them, and there's a procedure that follows if if anyone seems to be over the limit."
Councillors, executives and the mayor are all classed as workers under the operation of this policy, which has a 0.02 per cent blood alcohol limit for people driving heavy, hazardous or public vehicles, and a 0.05 per cent alcohol limit for any other council work.
Councillors and the mayor are to "report to work in a fit state, unimpaired by any substance, including when they return to work following scheduled breaks".
"We're making some pretty significant decisions in there and the decisions have to be made with a clear mind," Cr Reilly said.
"The other thing is that the council meetings have in the past been, if not heated, frustrating for some - and if there is any substance in the bloodstream that could affect that, they could affect it negatively and induce maybe a breach of code of conduct.
"I think it's just a matter of good governance.
"I mean, if you can't drive a car at 0.05, you can't make decisions on multimillion-dollar budgets at the same time."
Cr Reilly can be seen speaking about the tests on the council's webcast of its meeting, which was paused for what he said would be about half an hour.
The other levels of government - State and Commonwealth - have both had several members accused of being under the influence while on duty. Asked if they should also should have their members subjected to alcohol and drug testing, Cr Reilly was diplomatic.
"I know that in some companies they do it where the decisions that need to be made are critical and are substantial," he said.
"Certainly if I was in a position in the federal or even a state government where a lot depended on my decision making being absolutely clear, I wouldn't mind being tested."
It's not the first time alcohol on Kiama council meeting nights has become an issue - last year the council voted to stop paying for alcohol to be provided at the dinner councillors are given after their evening meetings.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
