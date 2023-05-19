Illawarra Mercury
Lord Howe Island on tsunami watch after massive quake

Updated May 19 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Lord Howe Island is on tsunami watch after a magnitude 7.7 tremor in New Caledonia.
Lord Howe Island may be on tsunami watch after a massive undersea earthquake near New Caledonia, but Illawarra's beaches are safe.

