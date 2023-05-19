A former Kiama councillor has been handed a two-year conditional good behaviour bond after threatening a man and his son with a .22 calibre rifle.
On February 2 last year, Brendon Reece Comber "quite simply snapped" his lawyer, Adam Ly told Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
On that day, the one-time Kiama councillor and musician attempted to get back half-a-million dollars worth of music equipment after the truck it was stored in was repossessed.
But Magistrate Claire Girotto said that what transpired was ultimately an act of "vigilantism" that could not be condoned.
"You don't go there with a gun."
Prior to the confrontation, Comber had been renting a truck off a man he knew, with the agreement that once the final amount was paid, the truck would be his.
In December 2021, with $2000 remaining on the lease, Comber cut off contact with the owner of the truck and two months later, the owner and his son arrived at Comber's address in Minnamurra and repossessed the vehicle.
Later in the afternoon of February 16, a friend of Comber's saw the truck in Figtree and told Comber. At the time, Comber had half a million dollars worth of music equipment stored in the truck. This was where, said to Ms Girotto, things started to go wrong.
"I understand he's panicking, but police could have gotten there quicker, not 'come on, let's go, grab the gun,'" she said.
"That's the problem."
Hearing that the truck and his equipment was in Wollongong, Comber took a gun from his home in Minnamurra and drove north.
Comber found the truck on the corner of Irvine Street and Northfields Avenue in Gwynneville, outside the entrance to the University of Wollongong.
Blocking the truck, Comber got out of his car and picked up his gun, before going to the driver's cab and putting the gun on the passenger seat while demanding the truck be returned.
The driver of the truck called police, who arrived shortly afterwards and arrested Comber.
Mr Ly argued his client's mental health conditions were triggered when he found his equipment was no longer at his property, however police prosecutor Sean Thackeray said there were ample opportunities for Comber to re-evaluate his course of action.
Ms Girotto agreed, questioning why Comber did not call the police.
"Learning that your truck has been stolen with half a million dollars of stuff, of course you'd be worried, [but] it's how it's dealt with that it's a problem," she said.
On charges of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing an unauthorised firearm, not keeping a firearm safely and intimidation, Ms Girotto sentenced Comber to a two year community corrections order, requiring him to be supervised and continue his therapy for his mental health conditions.
