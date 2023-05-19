Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brendon Comber sentenced for threatening truck driver with gun

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendon Comber (left) leaves Wollongong Local Court with his lawyer Adam Ly. Picture by Adam McLean
Brendon Comber (left) leaves Wollongong Local Court with his lawyer Adam Ly. Picture by Adam McLean

A former Kiama councillor has been handed a two-year conditional good behaviour bond after threatening a man and his son with a .22 calibre rifle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.