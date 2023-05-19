Traffic changes as roadworks start in three Illawarra hot spots

There is work being done across three separate areas over the next week which will force traffic changes across the Illawarra.
In the Wollongong CBD there will be changed traffic conditions at the intersection of Burelli and Kembla streets.
Traffic light posts and a control box will be replaced.
The work will be carried out of a night from Sunday, May 21, for about six weeks, weather permitting.
Work will take place between 6pm and 5am on Sunday to Thursday nights, weather permitting.
A single lane will be closed, reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and stop-slow traffic control will be in place for the safety reasons.
Traffic lights at this intersection will be temporarily turned off during the work.
Night closures will affect Masters Road between Springhill Road and the M1 Princes Motorway at Springhill from Monday, May 22.
Masters Road westbound will be closed on Monday and eastbound will be closed on Tuesday, May 23.
General maintenance, clearing drains and trimming vegetation will be carried out each night between 8pm and 4am, weather permitting.
Detours will be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway, Five Islands Road and Springhill Road.
Drainage replacement work will be carried out on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, just south of Clifton School Parade, from Tuesday.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Tuesday, May 23, to Friday, May 26, and from Wednesday, May 31, to Friday, June 2, weather permitting.
On Sunday, May 28, work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am.
Speed will be cut to 40 km/h, traffic control and lane closures will be in place during work hours.
Traffic control will manage queue lengths to reduce impacts on motorists.
The following night, Monday, May 29, the road will be closed between 7pm and 5am if the weather allows.
Detours will be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway, Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Bulli Pass. Motorists should allow up to 20 minutes extra travel time.
