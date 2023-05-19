Illawarra Mercury
Woonona McDonald's to close temporarily for remodelling work

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Woonona's McDonald's restaurant is due to close temporarily next month. Picture by Anna Warr.
The McDonald's restaurant in Woonona will close temporarily next month for a $1.2 million makeover the fast food behemoth says will provide a "rejuvenated customer experience".

