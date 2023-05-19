The McDonald's restaurant in Woonona will close temporarily next month for a $1.2 million makeover the fast food behemoth says will provide a "rejuvenated customer experience".
The outlet will shut from Tuesday, June 13 until Friday, June 30 while work is under way.
"The major remodel will include the latest McDonald's platforms and experiences including a redesigned McCafé, dedicated partner delivery room and a modernised dining experience," McDonald's said in a statement.
As well as providing a fresh experience for diners, the company said the work would "enhance the operational capacity" of the restaurant.
"We'd like to thank our customers for their understanding and look forward to welcoming them back to the new Woonona restaurant," the company said.
The company did not disclose whether there were plans to make over any other restaurants in the Illawarra, nor what would happen to Woonona staff while the work on the outlet was under way.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.