A man who threatened to shoot multiple people, including a baby, in the Shoalhaven has lost in his bid to cut his jail sentence.
Storm Leigh Zerafa (who also uses the last names Hyde and Mellish) was jailed for a minimum of four years in October 2021 after pleading guilty to specially aggravated break and enter, threatening to use an offensive weapon with intent to commit a serious indictable offence (intimidation) and possessing an unauthorised firearm.
One night in July 2020, a drug-affected Zerafa took a black gel blaster pistol - defined as a firearm under NSW law and which, to the untrained eye, looked like it could fire bullets - from a friend, paranoid it would be used against him.
About 2.30am the following morning, the then-26-year-old was confronted by the occupant of a Sanctuary Point home after he was seen looking over the fence into the property.
The man then saw Zerafa lift the pistol and ushered his teenage son and his friend inside.
The man's partner yelled from the window at Zerafa: "What are you doing? I've got a baby here", to which Zerafa responded by pointing the pistol at her and saying: "I don't give a f--k. I'll shoot you and the baby".
Everyone inside the home dropped to the floor, fearful he would fire at the house.
Police were called but Zerafa had left by the time they arrived.
Later, Zerafa went to the home of someone who had been a close friend of his and broke wooden panels boarding up a window while screaming obscenities at the man and demanding to know where a lotto ticket was.
The victim told Zerafa he didn't have a lotto ticket and to "get off the drugs", prompting Zerafa to point the pistol through the window and threaten to kill him.
In sentencing Zerafa for these crimes, District Court Judge Andrew Colefax noted his dysfunctional upbringing, which included abuse, exposure to drugs, homelessness, limited education, and the drowning of his mother while she tried to save him from a rip.
Judge Colefax found Zerafa was at high risk of reoffending, had poor prospects of rehabilitation, and his crimes ranged from lower to mid-range in terms of seriousness.
But the judge took into account Zerafa's numerous significant mental health issues and the "extremely confronting" conditions he had faced while on remand, owing to COVID-19.
Judge Colefax imposed a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years.
In his appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeal, Zerafa argued his sentence was manifestly excessive and asked for a longer period on parole so he could address his drug addiction, which he said he had not been able to do in custody.
He also submitted the sentencing judge erred in not applying a 25 per cent discount for his guilty plea to the sentence for one of the offences, and had failed to take into account his traumatic upbringing.
However, the Court of Criminal Appeal did not agree the sentence was excessive given the seriousness of the offending, and said Zerafa's inability to undertake programs in custody were due to the correctional centre, not the judge's decision.
"It is a very serious matter to point a pistol at a person, accompanied by a threat to kill," Justice Derek Price said.
"None of the victims knew that the pistol's capability may have been confined to firing gel ball pellets... all the victims were likely to have believed the pistol to be capable of firing bullets and would have been terrified."
The court also found the judge had applied the appropriate discount, and taken into account Zerafa's upbringing when he found his moral culpability was reduced.
Zerafa will become eligible for parole next July.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
