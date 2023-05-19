Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Storm Leigh Zerafa loses sentence appeal for threatening to shoot people

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 19 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Storm Leigh Zerafa (who also goes by the last names Hyde and Mellish) has failed to have his sentence reduced on appeal. Picture from Facebook.
Storm Leigh Zerafa (who also goes by the last names Hyde and Mellish) has failed to have his sentence reduced on appeal. Picture from Facebook.

A man who threatened to shoot multiple people, including a baby, in the Shoalhaven has lost in his bid to cut his jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.