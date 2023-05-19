Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Gabriel Knaup charged with fraud after used car deal

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Google Streetview image of where the deal took place outside Knaup's former business premises and (insert) the promised ute. Insert image from file
A Google Streetview image of where the deal took place outside Knaup's former business premises and (insert) the promised ute. Insert image from file

A Wollongong man whose business, District Fitness Equipment, collapsed, leaving commercial gym owners and home gym builders hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket, allegedly attempted to fleece another man out of over $60,000 in a used-car sale scam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.