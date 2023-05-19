A Wollongong man whose business, District Fitness Equipment, collapsed, leaving commercial gym owners and home gym builders hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket, allegedly attempted to fleece another man out of over $60,000 in a used-car sale scam.
Gabriel Knaup, 35, is charged with one count of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception after he listed for sale, but did not transfer the registration of, a Ford Ranger Raptor.
Knaup listed the mega-ute on online dealership CarSales which attracted the attention of a male buyer in March 2021.
The car was registered to Knaup's address, which is the same address listed on ASIC documents relating to collapsed business District Fitness Equipment which is also registered in Knaup's name.
Court documents state Knaup listed the two tonne ute for $65,000, however the buyer haggled the price to $59,500 by March 6.
An offer of a deposit was allegedly refused by Knaup.
As part of the sale process, a finance letter for the car was allegedly sent to the buyer on the letterhead of Azora Personal Loans, showing Knaup owed $7080 on a loan for the vehicle.
On March 10, the man and Knaup met at 34 Flinders Street, Wollongong, the registered address of Knaup's now liquidated business, District Fitness Equipment.
There, the man transferred $7080 to Azora finance and the balance to Knaup's bank account. The man was given the car and an agreement was allegedly made that the registration would transfer once Knaup received payment confirmation from Azora.
Over the next few days, the buyer asked Knaup for confirmation that the registration had been transferred, with Knaup allegedly stating he hadn't received the confirmation from Azora.
On March 22, the man contacted Azora and asked if the money had come through. Azora allegedly told the man no money had been received from him and the letter including the bank details of Azora was a fraud.
Not hearing back from Knaup, the man reported what had allegedly occurred to police. Azora seized the ute.
Investigating police scoured Knaup's bank as well as the ad on car sales and messages between Knaup and the buyer.
In August, Knaup was charged but refused to be interviewed by police.
After entering pleas of not guilty, a hearing date was set however Knaup did not show up and was convicted in his absence. An annulment application was filed, and a new hearing date was set for May 19, 2023.
In Wollongong Local Court, lawyers for Knaup filed an application for the matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act. Magistrate Mark Douglass set a date in August for this application to be determined.
