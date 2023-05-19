Lomax nails conversion after the siren to snap Dragons losing streak

A Zac Lomax goal after the siren sealed a last-gasp victory for the Dragons over the Roosters on Friday night. Yes, you read that right.
Just three days after the sacking of former coach Anthony Griffin, the Dragons looked destined to suffer another agonisingly close defeat after surrendering a 12-0 halftime lead to trail by four inside the final minute.
It brought with it an uncomfortable sense of deja vu before an incredible hot potato final play ended with Tyrell Sloan guiding a cross-field kick into the arms of Mat Feagai to level the scores at 22-all with just 13 seconds left.
Recalled after being controversially axed by Griffin three weeks ago, Lomax stepped up and nailed the conversion after the bell for a 24-22 win that snapped a six-game losing streak and handed interim coach Ryan Carr his first victory at NRL level.
It was a stunning end to a stunning week for none more than skipper Ben Hunt, a staunch backer of Griffin, whose sacking has sparked a whirlwind of speculation over his future.
"It's been a whirlwind of emotions this week," Hunt said.
"It's no secret how close I am with Hook, so I was obviously very disappointed for him, but I never want to be a player that comes out and lets their teammates down. That was my big focus this week, coming out and playing footy for them and competing hard.
"As soon as [Sloan] got the ball I was thinking 'kick it, kick it' because you could see the space out there and it's a credit to him and the talent and vision he has as a young kid
"I'm just very happy for everyone down there that we got the win tonight because we deserve it. All the hard work we've put in. Apart from last week we've been in every game, put in a lot of effort, been fighting.
"It felt like we deserved that tonight. We finally got a bounce of the ball there at the end."
It came after the second of two tries to Roosters skipper James Tedesco with four minutes left looked certain to have buried the Dragons hopes of a breakthrough victory.
The was something poetic in Lomax nailing the go-ahead points after a tumultuous month that saw him banished to NSW Cup, only to be given a reprieve just hours after Griffin's own axing on Tuesday.
Carr insisted his approach this week was "not a backflip" but he landed one nonetheless, switching Lomax to his preferred right edge, while Jacob Liddle was given just his third start of the season after two weeks in reserve grade.
Carr stressed in the lead-up that Griffin had been privy to discussions on each call, but the comments were more admirable than purely believable.
They were decisions to which Griffin had seemed pathologically averse, the former coach having steadfastly stuck to Lomax's edge switch with Moses Suli and consistently preferred off-contract utility Moses Mbye to Liddle at dummy-half, despite latter recently extending his contract for two more years.
Lomax went three from four off the boot, defended stoutly, while also ending up on report over a 16th minute tackle on Roostes winger Corey Allan that sparked a melee. Liddle started both halves and shared dummy-half duties with Jayden Sullivan, with Hunt spending the 80 minutes at halfback.
It's something of an ignominious distinction for the club, but Carr became the first interim coach to notch a win in his first game in charge since Dean Young oversaw a first-up win on taking over from Paul McGregor in 2020.
"Obviously, I'm just happy for the boys and everyone at the club," Carr said.
"It's been a big week, everyone's been through a lot and it's not just the staff or the players, it's everyone that contributes within a club. I was just proud of how we kept going at the game all the way to the end.
"We had every right, probably, after that disheartening last try to say 'oh, here we go again' and be victims. I was just proud of how the boys just chased it right till the end and just kept playing till the 80th minute, which is what we said we wanted to do tonight, put an 80 minute performance together, and I thought they did that really well.
"I know how much they put into a game of footy and what they put their body through and I was just super happy for them to get a result at the end of it and get what they deserve, which was a win."
The 34-year-old flat-batted questions about his own coaching ambitions through the week, but more results like Friday's turnaround won't do those prospects any harm.
He's no head-coaching contender, but may yet earn a spot on coach-in-waiting Jason Ryles' staff if he can salvage something from the campaign.
Given the Dragons had firmed to favouritism in most wooden spoon markets, the remainder of the year shapes as a free swing for Carr regardless, though much sterner tests loom in the coming weeks.
With the Dragons woes grabbing most attention in the lead-up, the blowtorch will no doubt turn to a Roosters outfit that looks a shadow of its former self.
Trent Robinson's side went scoreless through the opening stanza, making it three straight halves without notching a point; something that hasn't happened for the club since before State of Origin was a thing.
If that headache wasn't enough, Brandon Smith failed to see out the game after suffering a thumb injury, while Lindsay Collins (chicken wing) and Nathan Brown (high tackle) also finished the match on report
His leaders stood up in the second, with Luke Keary also grabbing a double but, in a match between two teams searching for a favourable bounce, it finally fell the Dragons way.
Moses Suli coughed up his first possession but more than atoned on his second, plucking a Luke Keary bomb out of the air on his own line and racing 90 metres to post the first try 12 minutes in.
Hunt dummied his way across three minutes later, with Lomax converting for a 12-0 lead through 15 minutes.
The match went up a gear when Radley took exception to a physical tackle from Lomax on Corey Allan, and could consider himself fortunate to remain on the park following what looked like a clear head butt to the chin of Blake Lawrie in the ensuing melee.
It landed Lomax on report and ignited the clash that became more willing, albeit without much polish as both sides combined for 12 errors in the opening stanza.
The most glaring one came on the stroke of halftime when Talatau Amone broke into the clear with Sloan looming in support, only to spurn a simple draw-and-pass for a one-hand lob that caught his mate unaware and hit the turf.
Read more: Lomax recall no knock on Griffin - Carr
A Lomax penalty goal to open the second-half scoring, but a Hunt fumble opened the door for the Roosters hit back 11 minutes after the resumption.
Lomax produced a try-saver on Egan Butcher on his own line, only for Tedesco to stroll through a yawning gap off a volleyball-like lob from Smith at dummy-half.
The Roosters skipper was in the action again three minutes later, bursting through the Dragons middle and finding Keary in support to score under the posts. JosephSuaalii's two conversions saw the match back on a two-point knife edge with still 25 minutes to play.
Keary grabbed his second eight minutes later when he dummied past Talatau Amone and burned Sloan on a dash to the corner. Suaalii's conversion attempt was waved away, keeping the margin at two.
The Roosters had their chances to extend, only for Billy Smith to attempt a barge-over from dummy-half down the narrowest of short sides, and Suaalii to forced an offload fumbled by Keary 30 metres out from his own line.
Smith also produced a fumble on his own 40 on just second tackle of a seven-tackle set after an ill-considered grubber from Amone cannoned into the back fence.
Hunt subsequently put Jaydn Su'A across for what looked to be the match-winner with six minutes to go, but only after the bunker took several looks at what was ultimately a fair grounding.
It didn't look enough, with the Roosters regaining possession from a short kickoff, allowing Tedesco to rip a Keary kick out of Suli's arms and grab the go-ahead try. With four to go.
Enter Feagai, who scooped up Sloan's kick with 13 seconds left and ran the ball under the posts to gift Lomax the winning points after time expired.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
