Lomax nails conversion after the siren to snap Dragons losing streak

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:00pm, first published 8:00pm
The Dragons celebrate Mat Feagai's match-winner on Friday night. Picture Getty Images
A Zac Lomax goal after the siren sealed a last-gasp victory for the Dragons over the Roosters on Friday night. Yes, you read that right.

