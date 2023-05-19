Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra man sentenced for sending intimate images of partner

By Connor Pearce
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 7:39pm
The man impersonated his former partner on Snapchat and a dating app. Picture from file
An Illawarra man who used intimate images of his defacto partner to impersonate her on Snapchat and a dating app has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

