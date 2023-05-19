An Illawarra man who used intimate images of his defacto partner to impersonate her on Snapchat and a dating app has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.
The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing intimate images without consent, and one charge of recording an intimate image without consent and was sentence in Wollongong District Court on Friday.
In a victim impact statement delivered to the court, the woman said her former partner's actions had left her with constant flashbacks and struggling to maintain healthy relationships.
"You made my normal scary and sad," she said.
The woman said the man's actions left her in constant fear of further exposure, and had upended her self-confidence.
"Life is a struggle and will continue to be due to the trauma you caused."
It was only after friends alerted her to a Snapchat account that was acting in her name that the woman tipped off police.
The man had been using the platform to send intimate images of the woman taken without her consent across multiple accounts, as well as operating a dating app in her name and texting other women while masquerading as his former partner.
Judge Megan Latham said the Crown alleged the dissemination of intimate images amounted to "revenge porn", albeit the images were not indiscriminately distributed.
"The victim is in a consensual defacto relationship and the recording and dissemination of such intimate material no doubt involves a breach of trust," Judge Latham said.
Judge Latham outlined that the man had a criminal history "littered" with domestic violence offences and was on parole at the time of his latest offending.
While finding that the man had "little remorse", Judge Latham sentenced him to a three year intensive corrections order, meaning he will serve his prison sentence in the community. The man must engage in counselling and treatment, and Corrective Services NSW will assess the man's suitability for sex offender programs.
