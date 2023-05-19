A Mount Warrigal man has pleaded guilty to charges resulting from a Hollywood-style car chase through a Warrawong storage facility.
Matthew Anshaw, 36, appeared via video link in Wollongong Local Court on Friday where he entered guilty pleas to eight charges resulting from the chase and two charges from a separate incident.
Court documents show that early in the morning of October 25, police came across a BMW 3 series sedan stopped on the edge of bushland next to the cycleway on Reddall Parade in Lake Illawarra.
There, police found Anshaw in the drivers seat, who told police he had a "micro-sleep", causing him to lose control, drive off the road, before stopping on the edge of the bushland.
Anshaw told police he was disqualified from driving until 2033, and police checks revealed this to be the case as well as finding that the number plate on the BMW belonged to a different car.
Police then tested Anshaw for alcohol and drugs, to which he returned a positive result for methylampetamine.
Two days later, Anshaw was back behind the wheel, this time inside the Kennards self-storage facility on Shellharbour Road, Warrawong.
Anshaw was driving the same BMW sedan when police got out of their car and told Anshaw to stop, before he reversed harshly away from police.
This began a high-speed pursuit through the self-storage facility.
At one point, Anshaw was travelling in reverse at high speed attempting to evade police. Trying to right his vehicle with a "J" turn, Anshaw lost control and collided with metal pillars in the carport.
This destroyed the pillars and left Anshaw's BMW with a flat tyre, and police described Anshaw as being visibly "shook" by the impact.
Detectives tried to block Anshaw with a police Hyundai 4WD however Anshaw charged into the car and smashed into the front of the police car.
Continuing in reverse, Anshaw collided with another pillar and the same police car, before racing towards the front gates.
There, an unmarked NSW police car and a motorcycle were set to block Anshaw's escape, however Anshaw did not slow down and collided with the police car, causing injuries to the officer inside.
Later, after colliding with a storage unit, Anshaw got out of the car and attempted to escape by foot.
Police stopped Anshaw at gunpoint before four officers were required to wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him.
A search of Anshaw's car found a taser and a subsequent search of a storage unit found a loaded black Glock ball bearing pistol, a black baretta-style gel blaster, multiple altered number plates and 10ml of testosterone and 19 ml of nandralone - a type of steroid.
Anshaw will be sentenced at a later date.
