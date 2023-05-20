'It feels a lot more natural': Lomax feeling just right on return to preferred edge

Recalled Dragons star Zac Lomax has revealed he had no idea he'd be returning to his preferred right edge for Friday's clash with the Roosters until well after Anthony Griffin's sacking on Tuesday.
Interim coach Ryan Carr said in the lead-up that the recall was in the offing prior to Griffin's axing, but Lomax said Carr only delivered the news prior to Tuesday's field session with the playing group still reeling from the news that their coach had been punted.
It was a reversal of Griffin's decision to swap Lomax and centre partner Moses Suli to opposite sides of the field, the latter making a solid return with just his second try of the season on the left edge.
While Carr said it was impossible to really measure the move's impact on his side's 24-22 after-the-siren win, but praised both men for embracing it.
"We obviously haven't been getting the results that we want so you can continue to do the same thing or make a change," Carr said post-game on Friday.
"Whether that change had any impact on it, I don't know, we all won't know. Suli's a great team guy, I asked him if he'd play on the left, and he jumped at it straight away. I can't say that it contributed too much, we just had 17 blokes out there that just wanted to compete hard for each other."
"It was Carry's idea," Lomax said.
"No-one knew the team until Tuesday morning because we didn't know that Carry was the coach until Tuesday morning. We just rocked up and Carry had his team. It was Tuesday, the team had to be put up, so we found out and went from there.
"[The right] obviously feels a lot more natural, a lot more at home. I got a sesh there before we got to come out tonight, but I'll get some more reps there next week and it'll help the confidence leading into the next game.
"It's definitely different, and I'm sure every right side player will tell you, and every left side player will tell you, that it's different being on different sides.[The left] was awkward, but as a footy player you just adapt and you just make do with what you've got.
"It was obviously a little bit harder because we weren't winning games of footy. It's early days and [I'm' back on the right side so I'm looking forward to it."
Griffin had rigidly stuck to the switch made in preseason, choosing to drop Lomax to NSW Cup following a round nine loss to the Bulldogs amid struggles to adapt to a new edge.
He remained on left edge in his first NSW Cup outing last weekend, scoring a try, laying on another, and booting two sideline conversions in a comeback win that earned him and NRL return.
Griffin's handling of the axing along with that of Jacob Liddle reportedly factored into the club's decision to dismiss him, but Lomax said he tried to embrace the move.
"It's been refreshing to be able to go back and see my family was really, really nice," he said.
"Me being a country boy, I'm away from my family all the time. To be able to go back and spend some time with them was really good.
"I really enjoyed playing Cup. I went back and played with the team, they're all full of energy, everyone's there wanting to get into the first grade team. It was really good to go back and just enjoy my footy again, play with smile on my face.
"I'm really a believer in everything's going happen the way it's supposed to happen. It is what it is, that's the way that Hook (Griffin) wanted the decision and we ran with it.
"I just went back and enjoyed my footy and played with a smile on my face and it was good to get back there and do what was needed for the team."
While being dropped was not the high point of his relationship with the since dismissed Griffin, Lomax says he doesn't harbour any animosity towards his former coach.
"My reaction, firstly as a man and as a person first, my thoughts go out to him because himself and [wife] Helen are beautiful people and I get along really well with Hook," Lomax said.
"I was thinking of him at the time but it's a business, it's a brutal business sometimes. We've got a game to play at the end of each week. It is what it is, and we just move on.
"Hook's a good dude. He's a great fella, I wish him all the best and I'm sure I'll see him around."
"It's obviously a kick that you should get but, especially when the game's on the line, they're the ones you really want to hit," he said.
"I'd imagine if you ask every goal kicker, they'll tell you that they're the kicks they want. When the game's on the line, you want it from any spot on the field.
"It was good to see a few go over. There's obviously been a fair few nudges from the side [this year] where they didn't go over, but I've been working really hard at it. It's just about staying composed.
"I was originally kicking on a higher [tee] and dropped down to a smaller one. I'm back to the high one now and I'll just take it each week as it comes.
We won by two points, so hopefully we can win by a little bit more and it doesn't need to come down to them. I'll just keep working on it."
Lomax was placed on report for a 16th minute tackle on Corey Allan, but escaped charge in the wash-up, though Roosters hard-man Victor Radley is facing three weeks on the sideline for a headbutt on Blake Lawrie in the ensuing melee.
He was replaced on report, with most onlookers stunned what was ultimately deemed a striking charge didn't result in a sin-bin on the night.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.