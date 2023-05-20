Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It feels a lot more natural': Lomax feeling just right on return to preferred edge

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
May 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Lomax after booting the match-winning goal against the Roosters on Friday. Picture Getty Images
Zac Lomax after booting the match-winning goal against the Roosters on Friday. Picture Getty Images

Recalled Dragons star Zac Lomax has revealed he had no idea he'd be returning to his preferred right edge for Friday's clash with the Roosters until well after Anthony Griffin's sacking on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.