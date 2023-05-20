It was advertised as a 'clash of the titans' weekend in the Illawarra Premier League, but Bulli versus Cringila mimicked more of a tactical chess match on Saturday afternoon at Balls Paddock as the score finished 1-1.
Both sides failed to give an inch in the battle to move to second place on the ladder.
Both teams entered the clash on the back of midweek Australia Cup fixtures where both were bundled out of the competition two games out from the national draw at the hands of NPL1 opposition.
It was a tight tussle in the opening affairs of the match. The first chance fell to Lions striker Stefan Dimoski. As he was falling in the box, he wrapped his boot around the ball and forced a smart save down low from Bulli goalkeeper Braeden Kludass.
Cringila's Anthony Krsteski was next with a snapshot following a knock-down in the box from a Harrison Taranto corner, but the ball went over the bar.
The first chance for Bulli fell to midfielder Sam Davies with a long range effort, but it was relatively simple for Lions stopper Nikola Ristevski.
Dimoski had a golden one-on-one chance to open the scoring direct from a pass from his goalkeeper Ristevski, but the striker did not realise how much time he had contending with a bouncing ball and he headed it straight to Kludass.
Next it was Ryan Akhurst who almost opened the scoring for the visitors - not that he knew much about it. A deflection in the box smashed straight into him but the ball fell to Kludass to the goalkeeper's relief.
Bulli captain Ben McDonald was a threat as always for Cringila and he should have scored just on half-time. A run and a cross from down the right from Kyle Jackson saw the ball loft to the Bulli stalwart, but McDonald headed over from close range with no one marking him.
But after decent chances for both sides, neither could break the deadlock heading into half-time.
It did not take long for Cringila to find the lead in the second half however, with last season's wonder-kid Krsteski finding the back of the next via help from the post from close range and it was 1-0 to the visitors.
Dimoski then had another golden chance that he spurned over the bar. Ben Zucco forced a save out of Kludass and the ball fell to the striker, but he put the ball over the bar with an open goal.
And it became costly for the Lions, with Bulli scoring midway through the second half direct from a corner thanks to central defender Yuki Hashimoto.
Bulli then grew into the game as it wore on and the ball featured more in their attacking third.
The Lions won a press up high late-on but Dimoski put his shot to the goalkeeper.
Blows were traded at either end but the final score ended 1-1.
Lions goalscorer Krsteski said that he felt his team were good enough on the day to get the win but it wasn't to be.
"It was a tough game, they run a lot," he said.
"We ran a lot, it was a difficult game. The midweek game against Rockdale made it tough and we died a bit in the end and that's why we conceded.
"But otherwise, you've got to be proud of the boys, it was a good stint."
Bulli captain McDonald said his side weren't at the races on Saturday.
"I think it was a scrappy game," he said.
"We were poor today which is a shame because we've been good the last couple of weeks. Cringila had plenty of chances and we just weren't at it today unfortunately."
In the other results on Saturday, Olympic beat Conison 3-0, Port Kembla got up 3-2 against Helensburgh and Corrimal beat Tarrawanna 3-0.
South Coast United play Bellambi at 7pm on Saturday whilst Albion Park take on Wollongong United in a top of the table battle on Sunday.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
