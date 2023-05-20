The Wolves' five match unbeaten run has come to an end at the hands of leaders APIA with the side going down 3-0.
The result also means the Wolves have now failed to score in their last three fixtures.
Wollongong were resolute in defence and had chances but could not get the job done at Lambert Park.
The Wolves were confident of a result pre-match following their 2-2 draw with the league leaders in round one.
The side were without attacker Takumi Ofuka (injury) and midfield workhorse Samuel Riak (suspension) for the match at Lambert Park.
Coach David Carney was of course not on the sideline as a result of his red card in the match two weeks ago against Blacktown.
Ben Giason was given his first starting berth for the season as Senna Stevenson also came into the team.
However it was a fairly dominant first half for APIA, with the Wolves struggling to make their imprint on the game.
In the 12th minute, Tomas Butkovic was called into action early for his team.
APIA had a golden chance to take the lead via a penalty after Jack Armson was brought down in the box by Harrison Buesnel.
Diego Celis stepped up and scored his third of the season after sending Butkovic the wrong way in the 26th minute.
The league leaders continued to look threatening but the Wolves had their own snapshot through Alex Masciovecchio and Marcus Beattie.
The warning signs kept coming for Wollongong, this time through Celis who almost nabbed a double via a volley which smacked against the post.
But the Wolves held strong defensively and went into the break down by the single goal.
APIA came out in the second half the stronger but the Wolves had a decent chance through substitute Jake Trew, however the former WSW A-League player put his shot to stopper Ivan Necevski.
By far the best chance for the Wolves fell to Trew in the 70th minute. The striker was played in behind and he was one-on-one with Necevski, but dragged his shot wide.
The game was put to bed in the 81st minute however despite the Wolves looking promising. Armson took advantage of a spill from Butkovic in the box and made no mistake from close range to make it 2-0.
Armson then made it a double in injury time. Some smart work from Sean Symons down the right led to Armson having all the time in the world in the box and the attacker made it 3-0.
That was that for Wollongong with the side now looking to the next round to get back into the winner's circle.
Next week the Wolves will return home at WIN Stadium for the local derby against Sutherland on Friday.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
