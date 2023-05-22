Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Demolition of much-loved Belmore building begins to make way for luxury duplex

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 10 years after the first efforts to redevelop the old blue and white building which has overlooked Osborne Park since early last century, the bricks of the Belmore have begun tumbling down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.