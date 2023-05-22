More than 10 years after the first efforts to redevelop the old blue and white building which has overlooked Osborne Park since early last century, the bricks of the Belmore have begun tumbling down.
Demolition work on the much-loved beachside building began this month, to make way for a multi-storey home at the Cliff Road block.
The Kollaras family owners got the green light to knockdown the building about a year ago, after a decade of going to-and-fro with Wollongong City Council over various plans.
The demolition will make way for an angular four-storey complex containing two luxury multi-storey duplexes, which was finally approved in the NSW Land and Environment Court last June.
The last tenants of the house, which has been home to generations of young people, moved out late last year and bemoaned the end of an era for 82A Cliff Road.
"Everyone knows someone who has lived here, and we've been coming here for about a decade or more," Lavinia Rosenov said last year.
"Everyone who has lived here is best friends. I've had a lot of tears over the last week or more. It's one thing for us to lose the place, but it's another thing for Wollongong to lose an iconic building.
"It's been part of the Basin promenade for so long - so the foreshore will never be the same."
The Belmore had four apartments, two upstairs and two down, built around an impressive atrium staircase covered in vines. The balcony held countless parties and was known as one of the best spots in town for watching the New Year's Eve fireworks.
"It's a place that's brought so many people together - the people who live here call ourselves the Belmore family, and I think the friendships made within these walls will last a lifetime," Ms Rosenov said.
It remains to be seen whether the new building will offer the same egalitarian approach to the waterfront location, with the approved building set to be a modern grey and white design with luxury features.
The plans were adjusted several times before they were approved in the development court, and at least two prior development applications were lodged with the council before being withdrawn.
Proposals for the site have varied from a Spanish mission style development to a four-storey apartment block with balconies in close proximity to the footpath.
Finally, the owners gave up on the idea of building apartments and instead opted for a duplex with rooftop plunge pool, a cellar and butlers' pantry.
The latest plans, lodged on behalf of Michael and Nadine Kollaras, were knocked back by Wollongong Local Planning Panel in 2020, as they were "an over-development of the site and [do] not respond to the sensitivity of the context of the site".
But the dispute ended up in the Land and Environment Court, where the Kollarases finally got the go-ahead.
The two parties sat down at a court conciliation session where "amended plans and documentation was prepared and agreement was reached between the parties".
The court-mandated approval for the new building was subject to a 26-page list of conditions of consent, which includes the requirement to stop work should items of Aboriginal significance or human remains be found.
There will also be a ban on working outside of the hours of 7am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
