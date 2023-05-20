Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 20 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong
Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong

Illawarra residents enjoying the brisk, sunny weather have been warned to expect a gusty change this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.