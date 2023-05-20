Sunny skies now, but BOM warns severe weather coming for Wollongong

Illawarra residents enjoying the brisk, sunny weather have been warned to expect a gusty change this weekend.
While the region experienced perfect autumn weather on Saturday, with a light breeze and mostly sunny skies, the Bureau of Meteorology said it was in line to get hit by a cold front moving over southeastern parts of the state on Sunday.
It has warned that damaging westerly winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h, are expected to develop across the Illawarra during Sunday morning.
Winds are then expected to weaken below warning thresholds on Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves further offshore over the Tasman Sea.
Locations affected could include Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Katoomba, Bombala and Nimmitabel, the BOM said.
The BOM also says large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities including rock fishing, swimming and surfing on Sunday.
In case of high winds, the State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.