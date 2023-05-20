Illawarra Mercury
'I'm so proud of who I am': Sloan walking the walk with Indigenous Round pride

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated May 20 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:23am
Tyrell Sloan celebrates his match-winning play against the Roosters on Friday. Picture Getty Images
Tyrell Sloan celebrates his match-winning play against the Roosters on Friday. Picture Getty Images

There was a time when Dragons star Tyrell Sloan admits he was "a bit embarrassed to be black." These days, he's never been more comfortable in his own skin.

