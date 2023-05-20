'I'm so proud of who I am': Sloan walking the walk with Indigenous Round pride

There was a time when Dragons star Tyrell Sloan admits he was "a bit embarrassed to be black." These days, he's never been more comfortable in his own skin.
Walking out for Friday night's Indigenous Round clash with the Roosters draped in the Aboriginal flag was a long way from those early days both in time passed and the 20-year-old's knowledge about his own culture.
The latter fact is due in no small part to his heroes growing up, two of whom he walked out alongside on Friday night in Indigenous club greats Nathan Blacklock and Anthony Mundine.
Both would have been proud of the instinctive "black fella footy," Sloan produced in putting the match-winning try on a dime for Mat Feagai in a 24-22 win.
Being that type of role model is something that drives the Dapto product, who's determined to ensure no young Indigenous kids feel the way he did as a child.
"I grew up in Koonawarra and, I'll be honest, I was a bit embarrassed to be black because I didn't know much [about my culture]," Sloan said.
"When I was growing up me and one of my best mates, Tyrone Roberts, we were the only two black kids throughout our area. We really stood out because we had the darker skin and, to be honest, I was a bit embarrassed
"[My] Nan always told me 'be proud of who you are'. Looking back now, I'm embarrassed to say that because I'm so proud of who I am right now.
"I remember when I was a kid looking up to the likes of GI (Greg Inglis) and JT (Jonathan Thurston) and all those people that have been before me. That's what my goal is, to be a role model, be a leader and set good examples.
"When I play, I've got Aboriginal flag on my wrist and I do this every week just to represent. Hopefully that I can be a role model for the next generation and the next little Koori kid."
Walking out alongside idols Mundine and Blacklock certainly awoke the kid in him, with Sloan revealing he sought the latter's counsel through a roller coaster first full season in the NRL last year.
"Just to be just to be next to them, you sort of get goosebumps just because you know what they've done," Sloan said.
"I'm actually close with the both of them. They've been a big help in my career, off the field as well as on the field. I've been speaking to Tingha (Blacklock) a lot when I was going through a bit of stuff there [last year].
"He's provided some real guidance for myself. I won't go into too much detail because it's personal, but they're just people there in my corner and I'm happy for that.
"Those guys are there 24-7 whenever I need to lean on someone and those are the people that I look up to as well. What Choc (Mundine) and Tingha's done in the game, what Choc's done in boxing is known worldwide.
"To have those people in my corner, and also in the club's corner, it means a lot. That's what that last kick [for Feagai] was, black fella footy. It's just instinct and that's how they played too."
It's something he marked himself in donning a special pair of boots featuring the work of Indigenous artists Darren Dunn - like Sloan, a Wiradjuri man - whose work will also feature on boots worn by Jack Wighton and Nicho Hynes as the round continues.
"We're actually related through the Wiradjuri clan, which is my tribe from out west at Condobolin," Sloan said.
"There's a lot of meaning behind it. It's not just paint on a boot, there's storytelling behind it and that's what's so important in Aboriginal culture. We have storytelling through paintings passed down through the generations above.
"I give a lot of credit to the NRL and what they do for us Indigenous players and people we get to represent on the big stage, not just for Indigenous Round, but each and every week.
"That's why, between these four walls, I want to bring that culture here as well. Not just about Indigenous [culture] but, as a team, we've probably had a bit of doubt about our culture as a club, but we're so strong.
"All the boys did a Shake a Leg after the team song and that means a lot to me because I'm so proud to be Aboriginal."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
