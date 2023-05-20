Police say investigation into Tasering of 95-year-old 'will take time'

The police commissioner says the investigation into how a NSW grandmother was Tasered by police while using a walking frame and holding a steak knife will take time and must be done properly, amid mounting community concern.
Addressing the media for the first time since the Wednesday incident, Police Commissioner Karen Webb said it was important not to prejudice the investigation into how and why it occurred.
On Friday, police said Clare Nowland, a dementia patient who weighs 43 kilograms, was carrying a serrated steak knife she had obtained from the kitchen of the Yallambee Lodge aged care home, where police were called in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police and ambulance officers tried to get Mrs Nowland to drop the knife before a senior constable fired his taser once as she slowly approached them, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said on Friday.
She fell and her head struck the floor, sustaining life-threatening injuries.
"We all want to know and understand what happened but also why it happened and we understand there is immense concern about what happened," Commissioner Webb said.
"What we don't yet know is why it happened."
"The best detectives in NSW are on this case, they've come from the homicide squad and it's being overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.
"I have every confidence that it is being handled in the appropriate manner."
"Mrs Nowland and her family deserve that this is done properly. This will take time."
Earlier on Saturday, family friend and community advocate Andrew Thaler told AAP that Mrs Nowland's condition had worsened.
She is now receiving end-of-life care in Cooma District Hospital surrounded by her distraught family after being critically injured during the incident.
"Her breathing has been getting shallower, but she's still with us," Mr Thaler told AAP.
Commissioner Webb said Mrs Nowland remained "stable" but that "the next few days will be critical".
"It is likely to be very difficult for the family and my condolences and thoughts are with the family at the moment," she said.
Commissioner Webb said local police from Cooma had been with her family since Wednesday and would remain supporting them as long as necessary.
"Yesterday, I traveled to Cooma and sat with the family at Cooma Hospital and talked with them about the investigation and the process," she said.
She said she also spoke with them about their mother and "the very rich and full life that she's had".
"She's had eight children, she's got 24 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and four further expected this year," Commissioner Webb said.
"She's a keen golfer and very community minded and cared a lot for her community and people in her community."
The critical incident investigation has been elevated to "level one" due to Mrs Nowland suffering an injury that could lead to her death.
While the investigation continues, Commissioner Webb said police would "deal with the facts and not speculate".
"We need to ensure that the officers involved in this matter are afforded procedural fairness ... we don't want to prejudice the investigation," she said.
She said the officer who fired the electric shock weapon was being supported by his command and others and was "not currently in the workplace"
"His welfare is being monitored," she said.
with Australian Associated Press
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
