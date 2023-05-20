Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police commissioner says investigation into Tasering of 95-year-old 'will take time'

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 21 2023 - 8:17pm, first published May 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say investigation into Tasering of 95-year-old 'will take time'
Police say investigation into Tasering of 95-year-old 'will take time'

The police commissioner says the investigation into how a NSW grandmother was Tasered by police while using a walking frame and holding a steak knife will take time and must be done properly, amid mounting community concern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.