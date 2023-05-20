Avondale cruised to a comfortable 53-12 victory over Shamrocks on the back of a star four-try performance from winger Netani Siga.
The electric Siga bagged all his tries in the first half on Saturday as the Wombats scored more than a point a minute to head to the sheds 48-0
To their credit the visitors, missing a host of key players including the inspirational Jesse Parahi, won the second stanza 12-5 on the back of tries to centres Corey Chinnock Clark and Liam Roundtree, with Will Ridgeway kicking one goal.
But the damage had been done in the dominant opening 40 minutes where Avondale crossed for eight five pointers, four to Siga and two to Willy Taiti-taanoa, who bagged his third try of the match in the second half.
Wombats halfback Andrew Duggan and Vaigafa Leota also crossed for tries in the first half, with Siga finishing with 28 points for the match courtesy of four tries and four conversions.
Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion lamented his team's first half showing but was proud of how his young chargers responded in the second 40 minutes.
"The second half was good," he said.
"You can see we are a young team and they just didn't match the first half with intent.
"We gave them a bit if a rev up at halftime and they matched intent with aggression and intensity, and the wind actually dropped, and they beat them on their merits in the second half.
"We will learn from that and as the season progresses we will get better."
Trevillion refused to make excuses, despite missing a host of key players.
"It is next man up mentality. We always train as a squad. Whoever steps in I expect them to do the role, regardless of your age, your experience, I expect you to do what is asked of you.
"We just got to get better. Every game is a learning experience. I think the boys really took something from the experience and we go forward from here."
His counterpart Joe Aiona was happy to come away with the win but was disappointed with Avondale's second half showing at Avondale Rugby Park.
"We didn't turn up in that second half," Aiona said.
"Shamrocks capitalised on the boys' energy in that second half. It didn't help that our play makers came off early in the first and then again early in the second half, but that's no excuse, they were better than us in the second half.
"It was good though to have a fresh bench this week and give some of the young boys a run."
Avondale have now won four of five Illawarra District Rugby Union games they have played this season.
Kiama also enjoy the same record after the Cows recovered from a 19-10 halftime deficit to down Uni 27-19 at Uni Oval.
Shoalhaven remain the only undefeated team after six rounds after the reigning premiers hammed Camden 83-0 on Saturday.
Shoals crossed for 13 tries in the romp, with doubles to Harri Hibbs, Jett Fraser, Mark Brandon and Steven Brandon.
Mark Brandon also kicked eight goals to finish with 26 points for the match.
In the other match, Tech-Waratahs recovered from 19-0 halftime deficit to beat Campbelltown 31-21 at Saunders Oval.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
