Four-try hero guides Illawarra rugby heavyweight Avondale to comfortable victory

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
A star four-try performance from winger Netani Siga propelled Avondale to a comfortable 53-12 victory over Shamrocks at Avondale Rugby Park on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A star four-try performance from winger Netani Siga propelled Avondale to a comfortable 53-12 victory over Shamrocks at Avondale Rugby Park on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Avondale cruised to a comfortable 53-12 victory over Shamrocks on the back of a star four-try performance from winger Netani Siga.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

