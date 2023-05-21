Albion Park have gone through the first half of the regular season unbeaten and sit 10 points clear on top of the Illawarra Premier League ladder after their newest signing Joshua Macdonald had a field day against Wollongong United on Sunday at Terry Reserve.
After spending time overseas, in the A-League and most recently with the Wolves, Macdonald returned to Albion Park for the first time since 2014 and after 32 minutes made the perfect return in their 4-1 win against United.
Even more impressively, Macdonald started the match on the bench and was only injected into the game 20 minutes in after an injury to Liam Wille.
Both sides were gunning for victory pre-game, with the White Eagles looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season to 11 games, whilst United were hoping to close the gap between them and George Antoniou's side by six points with a game in hand.
After coming out in the second half with a two goal cushion, Albion Park fell asleep early as United captain Danny Lazarevski pulled a goal back for last year's league champions but Eagles superstar Cameron Morgan netted almost immediately to extend their advantage again and make it 3-1.
Things went from bad to worse for United, with the side forced to play the last 30 minutes a man down after goalkeeper Dion Shaw was sent off.
The result was put well and truly beyond doubt shortly after when Tory Musemeci netted to make it 4-1 and that is how it finished.
Both sides failed to give an inch in the battle to move to second place on the ladder.
Both teams entered the clash on the back of midweek Australia Cup fixtures where both were bundled out of the competition two games out from the national draw at the hands of NPL1 opposition.
Goals from Anthony Krsteski for Cringila and Yuki Hashimoto both in the second half meant the spoils were shared.
Lions goalscorer Krsteski said that he felt his team were good enough on the day to get the win but it was not to be.
"It was a tough game, they run a lot," he said.
"We ran a lot, it was a difficult game. The midweek game against Rockdale made it tough and we died a bit in the end and that's why we conceded.
"But otherwise, you've got to be proud of the boys, it was a good stint."
Bulli captain McDonald said his side weren't at the races on Saturday.
"I think it was a scrappy game," he said.
"We were poor today which is a shame because we've been good the last couple of weeks. Cringila had plenty of chances and we just weren't at it today unfortunately."
In the other results on Saturday, Olympic beat Conison 3-0, Port Kembla got up 3-2 against Helensburgh and Corrimal beat Tarrawanna 3-0.
South Coast United scored their most emphatic victory in recent memory, downing Bellambi 7-0 on Saturday evening and moved six points clear of the Rosellas who are slumped to the bottom of the ladder halfway through the season without a win.
With these results, Albion Park go 10 points clear on top of the ladder (31), whilst Olympic move into second (21).
Bulli (19), Cringila (19) remain in third and fourth after their draw, whilst United drop to fifth on goal difference (19).
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
