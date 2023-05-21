Illawarra Mercury
Joshua Macdonald makes statement as Albion Park White Eagles thump Wollongong United to go 10 points clear

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:00pm
Joshua Macdonald celebrates his goal with his new Albion Park teammates. Picture by Anna Warr
Albion Park have gone through the first half of the regular season unbeaten and sit 10 points clear on top of the Illawarra Premier League ladder after their newest signing Joshua Macdonald had a field day against Wollongong United on Sunday at Terry Reserve.

