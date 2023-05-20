Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra League: Devils outlast Butchers in brutal Magic Round battle

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Rodrigues crossed for the Devils on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Justin Rodrigues crossed for the Devils on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Wests ensured their No. 7 Justin Rodrigues walked off the field a winner in his 100th game, but the Devils 20-16 win over Thirroul will likely have ramifications for both sides given the brutal toll of their Magic Round scrap on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.