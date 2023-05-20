Wests ensured their No. 7 Justin Rodrigues walked off the field a winner in his 100th game, but the Devils 20-16 win over Thirroul will likely have ramifications for both sides given the brutal toll of their Magic Round scrap on Saturday.
Both sides were left with no fit reserves on the bench, while the Devils even defended the final two sets with just 12 men on the park amid a heavy injury toll in a match high on grit if lacking polish.
In a tight contest it was the centurion who provided a touch of the latter, with Rodrigues crossing for a try and 14-0 lead 90 seconds before halftime and putting Colby Pellow across for the match-winner with nine minutes left.
Mitch Porter's four from four off the tee the difference in a contest that finished three tries apiece, the Butchers piling on all their points in the second half.
"I don't score many mate, so to get one, especially on my 100th game makes it even more memorable. We had 14 players for 60 minutes of that game so it was a tricky one.
"We know Thirroul always play to the 80th minute, so we knew that was going to come. It was heart and the mouth stuff at the end there but we got the W so that's all that matters."
Pellow laid on the opening points for Lachlan Hurst from deep in his own territory just four minutes in, with the Devils forced to wait another 35 minutes for the next four pointer through Rodrigues.
Their next points didn't come until the 71st minute in response to a three try blitz from the Butchers, with the final pass fitting for a halfback who - according to coach Pete McLeod in the lead-up - has built a career on "owning the result."
"He did that tonight," McLeod said.
"He scored a try himself and set one up when it was really important there at a crunch part of the game. He defended really well on his edge and just basically managed the whole game with 13 or 12 players that we had at the end to finish it off.
"We had three injuries in the first 17 minutes that had us down to 14, so they played the next 60-odd minutes with 14 players. We ended up with only 13 and then ended up with 12 on the field.
"We knew Thirroul would come home, and they did, but we were just good enough to hold on in the end. They got a couple of late tries there but the hit back [from us] was really good.
"To have everything going against you, to hit back and get Colby to score that try, it just shows the maturity of the team."
The Butchers had more than enough opportunities to post a response in the first half, but couldn't get across the line through the entire 40 minutes to trail 14-0 at the break.
The opening stanza was the Butchers second straight scoreless half following on from a 24-6 loss to Collegians a week earlier, leaving them with just six points in 60 minutes of football.
They ultimately came in a flood, with tries to Josh Martin and Wayne Bremner getting Jarrod Costello's side back to 14-10 before Pellow's dagger try at the other end.
Bremner's second try with two minutes left gave the Butchers one last throw of the dice that proved futile, the loss seeing them slump to 1-3 on the year heading into next week's home clash with Dapto at Gibson Park.
Costello wasn't reaching for the panic button, but said his side will need to address it's discipline with the footy following another mistake-riddled showing against a top-four heavyweight.
"You've got to hold the ball down there to see how well you're really going and we just dropped the ball in good ball again like we did last week," Costello said.
"It was a bit of a carbon copy of that. We showed in the second half that we've got enough strike there to score. We were able to get a couple of tries back and give ourselves an opportunity to win it at the end.
"It was good effort the way we found a way to get ourselves back in the game, but that try just before halftime from J-Rod really hurt, as did that first one from in their own half.
"It was an expensive game injury-wise on both sides. We ended up with one on the bench and we had no interchanges changes left from about 20 minutes to go. We showed a lot of fight, we just have to dust ourselves off and go again next week."
In the earlier fixtures, Dapto notched their first win of the season, 50-6 over Corrimal, while De La Salle produced a stunning second half after trailing 14-6 to run out 28-14 win over Collegians.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
