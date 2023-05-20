There was no hiding from the 3-0 loss to APIA on Saturday evening, but what the Wolves can take from the game is that the young side are gaining valuable experience as a team with each passing moment.
That's the thoughts of coach David Carney, who believes that his youngsters are becoming more resilient as a team each time they register minutes on the field together.
Despite going down by a goal away to the competition leaders early, the Wolves showed stubbornness at the back to deny APIA a second goal for the majority of the match.
And in the 70th minute, that hard work almost payed off when striker Jake Trew was put through one-on-one with APIA goalkeeper Ivan Necevski. Unfortunately for Carney and the Wolves, he dragged his shot wide of the post.
If this goes in however, it sets-up a much different finale than the one we actually saw - the Wolves committing men forward and conceding another two goals as a result.
On the scoreboard alone conceding three goals is displeasing, but the final two goals for the home side were a result of Wollongong committing men forward.
Prior to Saturday evening, the Wolves were unbeaten in five and had only conceded two goals in the same amount of fixtures.
Those numbers are a complete turnaround from the first 10 games, where the team conceded 22 goals and essentially threw points away in late draws and losses to APIA, NWS Spirit, St George and Sydney FC.
When asked how the side had become more stubborn in defence, Carney told the Mercury that it was a matter of the team gaining more minutes together.
"Playing together for a lot longer being pretty much a fresh squad from the start of the season [has been crucial]," he said.
"I think everyone getting to know each other has helped. We've definitely got the work rate there. I think that anyone that comes and watches the games know that all the lads give 100 per cent.
"I think it shows with [more] clean sheets. We do also have goals in us which we have proven."
However, the fact now for Carney's men is they sit 12th on the ladder, five points away from the relegation zone, meaning wins need to start coming quickly.
The side will be confident of picking up points at home on Friday in the derby against Sutherland in Wollongong.
Carney's men beat the Sharks 3-0 in round two but the Shire-based team have improved massively since, highlighted by their 1-0 win against defending premiers Olympic on Saturday.
Importantly for the Wolves, they will be able to welcome back their mainstay in the middle of the park in Samuel Riak after the former Perth Glory youth product served his suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Takumi Ofuka continued his stint on the sidelines through injury against APIA but will be racing to be back for the match against the Sharks.
Kickoff on Friday is 7:30pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
