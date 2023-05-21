Wollongong drag royalty Ellawarra is strutting down the pink carpet and rubbing shoulder pads with international superstars as Sydney's first-ever Drag Expo enters its final day of glitz and glamour.
The inaugural event has brought hundreds of drag queens, kings and fans to the International Conference Centre in Darling Harbour, with the expo's format described by Ellawarra as a "very gay Comic-Con" - but with "wigs everywhere".
"It's all about celebrating drag ... it's like our family drag Christmas," Ellawarra told the Mercury after her busy Saturday lineup of meet-and-greets, runways and performances.
"There's also stalls that sell makeup, clothes, glitter, shoes ... it's just a big convention of dragness, with wigs everywhere!"
In a nod to her first job at Wollongong McDonald's, Ellawarra has matched her custom-made red and yellow garment, complete with french fry earrings, to her fast food-themed booth.
"The one thing that captivated everyone was how my booth looked," Ellawarra said.
She was the only booth holder from the Illawarra. The design required consideration of copyright laws, meaning the iconic 'M' symbol had to be changed to a yellow three shades lighter and flipped sideways.
Fans from across the country lined up for a picture, and copped a merch bag Ellawarra dubbed as 'crappy meals'.
"The best part is meeting everyone," Ellawarra said.
"It's crazy how far the reach of someone in Wollongong is, to be known by people all over Australia.
"People have been coming up to me and saying, 'oh my God I saw you on Tik Tok live doing your makeup'."
Following the success of last year's inaugural Melbourne Drag Expo, organisers In the Dark brought the event to Sydney.
For those in the know - international RuPaul's Drag Race superstars including winners Jinx Monsoon, Alaska 5000, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change touched down for the event.
Fans also caught queens from the Australian spin-off - RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - including Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera and Coco Jumbo.
Ellawarra attributes the TV show's rising popularity to Wollongong's booming drag scene - which has grown from about five artists to 31 queens and kings in recent years - which includes Ruby Jubilee and Lola Luna Powers, who also took to the pink carpet at the weekend.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
