Comic Gong is widely regarded as the Illawarra's most beloved celebration of pop culture, comics and gaming.
Comic Gong started back in 2013 at Corrimal District Library and Community Centre.
A year later, Wollongong City Libraries moved the celebration to the city centre, and it's kept growing like Giganta ever since.
Circumstances have meant for this the 10th year of the festival have been different than usual, but that didn't stop fans and stans galore celebrated with style, wit and over-the-top colour over the weekend.
The Cosplay Ball was held at Wollongong Town Hall on Friday night as renovations to the arts precinct curtailed the usual activities.
Wollongong City Council shared these images of all the fun of the ball at "the Music Lounge".
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.