There were tweed blazers, flat caps and twirled moustaches aplenty in Wollongong on Sunday as the seventh annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride saw some 250 motorcyclists cruise through the city's streets for a good cause.
The event is one of hundreds taking place across the world this month for the benefit of Movember, raising awareness of and money for prostate cancer research and men's mental health initiatives.
Among those taking part this year was former Albion Park resident Mark Kelly, who rode in the eye-catching orange sidecar of Phil Howchin's 1995 Yamaha V-Max 1200.
Mr Kelly is a community ambassador for Movember, having raised about $140,000 for the organisation over the past decade.
It is a cause very close to home: Mr Kelly himself has experience mental health battles, finding himself heavily affected after a break-up in his early 20s.
"It was my first experience with depression, it led to about a year of some pretty dark thoughts and feeling stuck," he said.
Mr Kelly turned to his mum, and with her support sought professional help and began to get well again.
He said he had noticed that particularly young men did not know how to start conversations about mental health, whether they were experiencing their own challenges or noticing others going through difficulties.
For Mr Kelly, initiatives like the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride are important.
"It's a really fun and engaging way to shine a light on such important issues," he said.
Speaking from the after-party at the North Wollongong Hotel, he also hoped that there would be important conversations taking place that day between people that otherwise might not have happened.
For Mr Howchin, Sunday was his fifth ride.
The Dapto resident said he had been involved in fundraising for men's health initiatives, and it was once the case that men were perceived as weak for showing emotion - but that was not the case.
"Don't hide it, don't bottle it up," he said.
It was Sydney resident David Molloy's first time taking part in the event, having been invited by a friend.
Mr Molloy said he wanted to get involved not only for the chance to ride in a group with so many "incredible" vintage bikes through a beautiful area, but it was for a cause that was only increasingly discussed in the current climate.
He donned a suit of red brocade shot through with metallic thread, while riding his Honda Rebel CMX500.
"This is my nicest article of clothing because it's the suit I wore to my wedding, and the more wear I get out of it, the better," Mr Molloy said.
Another thing Mr Molloy liked about the event was its inclusivity, with plenty of women taking part.
Among them was North Wollongong's Meagan McKenzie, who won most dapper dressed lady for the day in her plaid suit with red accessories, which matched perfectly with her red Vespa.
She joined daughter Olivia Chaffer - who rode her own sky-blue Vespa named Vicky - and partner Shane King on the ride.
Ms McKenzie also took part last year and said it was a great way to raise money.
"It's fun riding in a group as well, and being involved in something like this where everyone shares a passion for bikes," she said.
Movember's Julian Welgus travelled up to Wollongong from Melbourne to join the event, describing it as "amazing".
At the time of speaking to the Mercury, Mr Welgus said Wollongong had raised over $110,000 - "an incredible amount".
He said the money would go towards prostate cancer research as well as a range of mental health projects, with Movember funding more than 1250 programs worldwide.
These include a program that funds groups to bring people together to fix bikes together and find community.
To date, Mr Welgus said, the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride had raised over $35 million globally and $6 million this year alone.
Wollongong riders have raised over $600,000 in the past seven years through the event, which is organised locally by City Coast Motorcycles owners Jane and Tim Sim.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
