A man and two teenagers have been granted bail amid accusations they stole grog from Corrimal Liquorland on Saturday evening.
Police will allege CCTV footage captured four males entering the store, with one distracting the cashier as the others stole alcohol from the shop at Corrimal Park Mall about 5.20pm.
The alleged incident was reported to police with an investigation leading to the arrest of Junior Puruto, 20, Keith Dargin, 19, and a 16-year-old boy about 10pm that evening.
All three were charged with shoplifting, while Dargin faces additional charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent and possessing housebreaking implements.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
The 16-year-old boy was granted strict conditional bail and will appear in a children's court on Tuesday.
Puruto and Dargin also sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, with police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith opposing their release.
Sgt Smith argued Puruto's criminal record, which includes an intensive correction order for a break-in and larceny, didn't afford him any leniency.
He also expressed concerns about Dargin being at liberty, including the risk he may commit further serious offences.
Sgt Smith said the prosecution case was strong given the alleged incident was caught on camera.
However defence lawyer Jordon Mechan disagreed, calling the case against the men "weak".
"The fact sheet doesn't establish anything," Mr Mechan said. "The magistrate would have to identify each of these people."
Mr Mechan added Puruto "is not that recognisable of a person" and if found guilty, jail is an unlikely outcome for the pair.
Registrar Angela Wilson granted Puruto and Dargin bail, banning them from Liquorland Corrimal and ordering them to not contact one another and the other alleged accomplices.
Both must report to Wollongong police twice a week.
The fourth alleged suspect, an 18-year-old Bellambi man, was arrested about 3.30am on Sunday and subsequently charged with shoplifting, hindering or resisting a police officer and breaching bail.
He is scheduled to face Wollongong Local Court on Monday, while Puruto and Dargin will reappear on May 30.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
