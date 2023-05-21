Over a wood-burning roaster, a group of Italians spun metal barrels filled with thousands of chestnuts all day long.
The men volunteered their time, as they do every year, for the adored Castagne Day hosted at Fairy Meadow's Fraternity Club on Sunday.
The castagnes (chestnuts in Italian) are at the heart of the occasion held each May, marking the start of the nut season and providing an opportunity to celebrate Italian culture and heritage.
The practice of roasting chestnuts a deeply rooted tradition going back centuries, explained 91-year-old Emilio Felli, who hails from central Italy.
He said The Alpini - the Italian Army's specialist mountain infantry - lived off the nuts as a principle food source when they were in the trenches during the war. The army would wait for chestnuts to fall from the trees before roasting them.
Described as the event's unofficial 'quality control' officer, Mr Felli is credited with bringing the tradition of his home country to the event and passing his knowledge on to the younger generation.
He also constructed the large roaster, tweaking the contraption over the years to include protective metal shades on the sides and mesh windows on the drums that allow roasters to look in and see whether the chestnuts are done.
Under Mr Felli's watchful eye, some of men on Sunday started roasting the nuts from about 7am. A total of 1.3 tonnes were churned out to feed to the hungry masses.
While the group's arms worked non-stop, they could barely keep up with the demand of the lineup snaking inside the club.
The club's Vice President Emilio Salucci said roasted chestnuts are still widely enjoyed by Italians today, and are paired well with red wine.
He was thankful for the support of the volunteers and community members who came out in droves to enjoy the showground rides, entertainment and food stalls despite the severe winds.
"Today's been very challenging but no one's dropped their heads, and we've got great crowds," Mr Salucci said.
"We enjoy the community atmosphere and spirit that it brings ... we're proud we can put on an event like this."
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
