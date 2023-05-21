Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Italians roast 1.3 tonnes of chestnuts as The Frat celebrates Castagne Day

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over a wood-burning roaster, a group of Italians spun metal barrels filled with thousands of chestnuts all day long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.