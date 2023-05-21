Ben Hunt will reignite his dummy-half combination with Harry Grant after the Dragons captain was named in the Maroons' squad for their State of Origin opener.
Coach Billy Slater announced his game one squad on Monday morning which included Hunt in the No.9 jersey, with Grant set to come off the interchange.
Slater also revealed several selection surprises, including dropping incumbents Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai. Broncos young gun Reece Walsh is set to slot into the No.1 jersey, while Dolphins star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will replace Gagai in the centres.
Dolphins veteran Felise Kaufusi is likely to miss due to suspension for a swinging arm on the Storm's Christian Welch, while Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui also faces a nervous wait after being cited for two incidents during his side's loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.
Meanwhile, NSW coach Brad Fittler also named his game one squad on Monday, which doesn't feature any St George Illawarra players.
Former Red V forward Tyson Frizell and Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr have earned a recall, while three debutants have been included - reigning Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes, Canterbury prop Tevita Pangai Junior and Raiders second-rower Hudson Young. It's understood that Young edged out Dragons forward Jack de Belin for the spot.
Hynes is set to don the No.14 jersey, with Fittler preferring Tigers rake Api Koroisau in the No.9 jersey ahead of Helensburgh's Damien Cook.
The Origin series kicks off on Wednesday, May 31 in Adelaide.
Queensland's Game One squad:
NSW's Game One squad (not in order):
