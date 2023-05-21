Hazardous surf and wind conditions will pound the Illawarra for the next few days, with erosion possible at south-facing beaches
Waves up to four metres are forecast with swimmers, surfers and boaters urged to stay out of the water.
Winds will be well down on Sunday's gusty weather, but could still register up to 30km/h, Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown said.
"The wave conditions for the moment are still large, which is 2.6 to four metres. Closer to shore it could be up to three metres, but it will ease fairly significantly this evening," she said.
"South facing beaches may get some erosion."
Despite the weekend's sunshine, blustery weather lashed the Illawarra coast on the weekend, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing severe weather warnings each day.
Wind gusts up to 70km/h were recorded in Bellambi on Sunday morning and 80km/h in Kiama by lunchtime on Sunday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
