UOW union threatens more strike action if problems aren't fixed

The union representing workers at the University of Wollongong has threatened more industrial action if their concerns aren't treated seriously.
Members of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) held a two-hour stop-work meeting from 9am on Monday as part of ongoing negotiations for better pay and conditions.
"We have been trying to negotiate a better deal for UOW staff since July 2022," NTEU UOW Branch President Professor Fiona Probyn-Rapsey said.
"Despite our best efforts management is yet to accept that we need a plan to reduce casualisation of staff at our university. We also don't have fair pay offer that acknowledges the real impact of inflation on so many staff. Too many staff also continue to experience extreme overload in their hours of work."
Prof Probyn-Rapsey added that universities like the University of Technology and Western Sydney University "have engaged meaningfully with union claims and are settling on enterprise agreements with a secure jobs plan, fairer pay outcomes and better protections against unsafe workloads."
Union members have committed to escalate their campaign of industrial action over coming weeks and months if UOW management does not start to take action.
A UOW spokesman said they were still confident that "further agreements can be reached through negotiation", with more meetings taking place later this week.
"UOW is currently negotiating with the key sector unions, the NTEU and the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), for new enterprise agreements," the spokesman said.
"The NTEU represents both academic and professional staff and the CPSU represents professional staff only.
"UOW's negotiating team has been meeting regularly with NTEU and CPSU representatives to negotiate in good faith for the benefit of staff, students and the university's long-term sustainability.
"While several issues remain unresolved, the discussions have largely been positive and productive with agreements reached on a number of matters."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
