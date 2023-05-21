Illawarra Mercury
Jake Trbojevic out, Tevita Pangai Junior named among NSW Origin rookies

By Scott Bailey/aap
May 22 2023 - 9:22am
Tevita Pangai Junior is set to make his State of Origin debut for NSW. Picture by James Gourley/AAP Photos
Tevita Pangai Junior will debut for NSW in State of Origin I after Jake Trbojevic's problematic calf prompted the Manly star to rule himself out of the series opener.

