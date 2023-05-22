They've had to overcome plenty of hurdles - including their bus breaking down - but nothing appears to be slowing down Woonona's incredible run in this year's Sapphire Cup.
The Sharks are the only grassroots club left in Football NSW's inaugural women's knockout tournament, making their way into the final 16. They are also one of only two South Coast sides left in the competition, alongside the South Coast Flame.
It's been a thrilling ride to the Cup's fourth round for Woonona, who have had to do it the hard way by travelling for each game so far. They kicked off their campaign with a 6-0 drubbing of Marrickville before taking the long trip to Bathurst for game two against Abercrombie earlier this month.
On the way to the game, the Sharks had an expected issue pop up.
"That was a fun trip, we left at about 7.30 in the morning and didn't get back until midnight. The bus broke down and we had to reschedule the game for a later time," Woonona JFC club president Mick Dunn told the Mercury.
"We also had snow and sleet coming home. But they showed plenty of heart to get the win anyway."
Following that 9-1 rout, the Sharks took on Brookvale in a round-three encounter.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, before Nikita Woods mustered Woonona's equaliser five minutes into the second stanza. The sides then couldn't be split at the full-time whistle, forcing two halves of extra time.
The score then remained 1-1 at the end of extra time, with the game decided on penalties. In a thrilling finish, the visitors prevailed 3-1 to keep their Sapphire Cup dream alive.
Woonona now faces another tough away clash in round four, with the team to tackle NPL1 powerhouse Gladesville Ravens on a date to be announced. NPL club South Coast Flame are scheduled to meet Sydney University.
"We're stoked for the girls, they've been working hard and deserve their wins. So we're a pretty proud club at the moment," Dunn said.
"But Gladesville are an NPL1 club and I believe currently equal second on their comp ladder, so it will be a tough game."
Woonona have also got off to a flying start in the inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League, with the outfit remaining undefeated after four rounds.
They kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw with reigning Women's Division One premiers Albion Park, and have since recorded three straight wins over Thirroul (3-0), Bulli (2-0) and last year's division one grand final winners University of Wollongong (3-1).
"From a women's point of view, we're doing really well across the board, with reserve grade and youth grade going well too," Dunn said.
"As a club, we're flourishing really."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
