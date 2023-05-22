You couldn't wipe the smile of the face of Mat Feagai when the St George Illawarra winger was asked about his match-winning try against the Roosters.
But there was a moment just before he crossed for the try in the dying seconds of Friday night's game that Feagai feared the bounce of the ball would not fall the Dragons way again.
Though an incredible hot potato final play ended with Tyrell Sloan guiding a cross-field kick into the arms of Feagai to level the scores at 22-all with just 13 seconds left.
Recalled after being controversially axed by Anthony Griffin three weeks ago, Zac Lomax stepped up and nailed the conversion after the bell for a 24-22 win.
Feagai was just glad to have played his part in lifting the spirits of the team and the club.
"I saw I was in with a chance to score but I lost the ball in the lights in the stadium but fortunately I saw the ball bounce and got the luck of the bounce," he said.
"I think over the last six weeks we've been a bit unlucky with the bounce of the ball but it bounced right into my lap, I got it and scored under the posts. It was awesome.
"I can still barely believe it. It's still pretty surreal. It's one of the best feelings I've had playing footy, just because we knew we needed that win.
"I thought we fought really hard, competed that whole game.
"When things were going against us it was good to see that the boys never broke, because these last six weeks we've been a bit patchy.
"I thought on Friday we fought really hard. To cross the line and get the try for the boys which won the game was pretty special."
The thrilling win, a first at NRL level for interim coach Ryan Carr, came after a tumultuos week for the Dragons following the sacking of head coach Griffin.
Feagai was hoping the "emotional win" would spark the Dragons on a winning run, starting with Thursday's clash away to the Dolphins.
Dragons captain Ben Hunt, chosen in Queensland's State of Origin side, will miss the clash against Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.
St George Illawarra prop Blake Lawrie, expected to be sidelined for about a month with a fractured finger, will also miss the match.at Dolphin Stadium.
"The win against the Roosters has definitely lifted the spirits of the boys and the club," Feagai said.
"We had been struggling, we had six straight losses, so winning after just the week we went through, let alone the two months brings the whole club back on their feet and gives us a bit of confidence.
"It's up to us now to continue playing good, starting with the Dolphins,"
Feagai's team-mate Jayden Hunt added it was a "massive relief" to get the win after a trying six weeks for the club.
'A negative thing happened at the club during the week but we stayed positive and we got the result in the end," Hunt said.
"i think [the win] will give us our confidence back knowing that, especially in that situation where we came back in the last 10 seconds, that if we stay positive and compete in everything like Carry wants us to we can get those wins, even if they are tight games.
"We know that if we push on and play the whole 80 we are going to give ourselves every chance of winning."
