A woman who was folding laundry in her bedroom watched in fear as a Horsley man took the fly screen off and pulled back her curtain, revealing his face through the window.
Luke Ciric, 26, was arrested on Australia Day this year after the woman, an ex-partner he was prohibited from contacting or going near by way of a court order, called him about 5pm the day before at his request.
Tendered court documents stated the woman told Ciric she wanted space after a "draining" week, to which Ciric wasn't happy with, insisting the victim already had enough time alone.
Ciric arrived at her property about 8.15pm, then took off the fly screen of her bedroom window before he reached his hand inside and moved the curtain to reveal his face.
The woman, who was at the time folding laundry, stood still in the room watching in fear. Ciric then yelled, "I f---ing knew it. You're cheating on me."
"What are you talking about, I'm doing laundry. F--- off," the woman said.
She started filming Ciric, telling him to "get the f--- out" before threatening to call the police.
"Good, I'll wait for the police, I want my sh-- back," Ciric said before fixing the fly screen back to the window and fleeing from the property.
The police arrived shortly after and took a statement from the woman.
The following morning, the woman was confused when Ciric called her as she thought he may have been arrested. She picked up the phone, recognised his voice, then ended the call.
He continued to call the woman "relentlessly" - ringing her 51 times in two hours. The woman called the police after she looked out her window and saw Ciric hiding in his car.
Shortly after, she heard the front doorbell ring - which was fitted with a camera linked to her phone - showing Ciric standing out the front.
Police arrived and arrested Ciric outside. He was subsequently charged with stalking or intimidation and intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, using a carriage service to menace or harass, and two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order.
Ciric was set to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Monday however entered last-minute guilty pleas to all charges.
The court heard Ciric penned a letter to the magistrate, expressing his shame and remorse for his conduct, adding he had since taken steps to address his behaviour. The victim also wrote to the court, saying Ciric was otherwise of good character.
"This behaviour is totally unacceptable, you know that, but I hope you're learning from it," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Ciric was handed a two-year community correction order and fined $500 for the intimidation offence.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
